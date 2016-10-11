hc1.com(R) Achieves AWS Healthcare Competency and Advanced Technology Partner Status

(firmenpresse) - INDIANAPOLIS, IN -- (Marketwired) -- 11/10/16 -- , inventor of the world's leading , has earned status as an Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) and also achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Healthcare Competency status. .

"Amazon Web Services serves as a powerful foundation for the hc1 Platform that enables us to deliver secure, highly scalable, highly available solutions that personalize the healthcare experience for our clients," said Brad Bostic, founder and CEO of hc1.com.

Since its founding in 2011, hc1.com has rapidly expanded to become the world leader in healthcare relationship management with nearly 1,000 healthcare client sites. hc1 is a HIPAA-compliant, cloud-based platform that was built from the ground up to personalize the healthcare experience for providers, patients, and consumers. hc1 applies advanced data science to automatically generate comprehensive patient and provider profiles combining clinical and business data from any source to drive action, accountability, and personalized engagement.

APN Advanced Technology Partners and AWS Healthcare Competency Partners undergo a rigorous certification process. AWS Healthcare Competency Partners have demonstrated success in building solutions to help healthcare providers and payers securely store, process, transmit, and analyze clinical information.

"An important criteria for certification is real world success, which we demonstrated by showing how hc1 is widely adopted by healthcare professionals to drive efficiencies and growth within their organizations," said Laura Breedlove, senior vice president of technology at hc1.com. "AWS was able to hear firsthand how our customers benefit from the hc1 platform's scalability, data security, and compliance standards."

hc1.com enables health systems, diagnostic labs, post acute care, and ancillary service providers to personalize the healthcare experience for patients and providers throughout the entire care journey. hc1 has been adopted across nearly 1,000 locations around the globe and has processed over 2.5 billion clinical transactions to date, generating more than 90 million consumer profiles enabling a five star service experience for industry leaders including Cleveland Clinic, Alere, Sonic Healthcare and AmeriPath. The company has received accolades from , was named "" by Frost & Sullivan, and was featured in the KLAS Healthcare CRM Report 2016. To learn more about hc1, please visit and follow us on Twitter , , and .

