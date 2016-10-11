Knight Reports Third Quarter 2016 Results

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/10/16 -- Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2016.

All figures are in thousands of Canadian dollars except for share and per share amounts.

Third Quarter 2016 Highlights

Financial Results

For the quarter ended September 30, 2016, Knight reported revenues of $1,892, an increase of $1,778 over the same period last year, and net income of $5,698, a decrease of $579 over the same period last year. As at September 30, 2016, the Company had over $645,054 in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.

"In the third quarter of 2016, we continued to make GUD progress toward building Knight into Canada's leading speciality pharma company by increasing revenues and growing our pipeline," said Jonathan Ross Goodman, CEO of Knight Therapeutics Inc. "Moreover, we bolstered our management team with the addition of Samira Sakhia as President, who brings 14 years of successfully commercializing pharmaceutical products in Canada to Knight's round table."

Conference Call Notice

Knight will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results today at 8:30 am ET. Investors and other interested parties may call 1-877-223-4471 (Operator Assisted Toll-Free) or 647-788-4922 (local or international).

A taped replay of the conference call will be available from today at 11:30 am ET until December 10, 2016 at 11:59 pm ET. To access the replay, please call 1-800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 and use access code 63541816.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing innovative pharmaceutical products for the Canadian and select international markets. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at or .

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared, but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2015. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) (In thousands of Canadian dollars)

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except for share and per share amounts)

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited) (In thousands of Canadian dollars)

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(Unaudited) (In thousands of Canadian dollars)

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) (In thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contacts:



Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Jeffrey Kadanoff, P.Eng., MBA

Chief Financial Officer

514-484-GUD1 (4831)

514-481-4116 (FAX)





