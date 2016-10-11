IEEE Industry Standards and Technology Organization Announces the OpenCAPI Consortium

New industry alliance to enable new datacenter design innovation

(firmenpresse) - PISCATAWAY, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/10/16 -- The , comprised of leading international industry groups and consortia dedicated to the advancement of standardized technologies for the benefit of industry, today announces its newest federation program member -- the OpenCAPI Consortium.

The OpenCAPI Consortium (OpenCAPI) is a standards setting alliance whose mission is to create a new open coherent high performance bus interface and to promote its benefits and grow market/ecosystem adoption. The work being done in OpenCAPI will enable a new level of innovation and a set of advanced solutions designed to improve system-level performance.

OpenCAPI will offer its first bus architecture specification that will provide an open, architecture agnostic, high performance pathway between the microprocessor and different types of technology -- advanced memory, accelerators, networking and storage -- to more tightly integrate their functions within servers. This data-centric approach to server design, which puts the compute power closer to the data, removes inefficiencies in traditional system architectures to help eliminate system bottlenecks and significantly improve server performance. A preliminary standard is available today for at no cost on the OpenCAPI Consortium website.

"OpenCAPI is addressing new technology challenges to meet the growing demands of accelerated computing and emerging advanced memory/storage solutions by allowing an open architecture to maximize industry participation," says Myron Slota, president, OpenCAPI Consortium, program director, IBM. "ISTO has a proven track record supporting these types of open organizations. The guidance and support offered by the ISTO team will allow our members to focus on the technical work of OpenCAPI Consortium."

Since its inception in 1999, ISTO has partnered with 50+ international industry groups, like OpenCAPI, providing the legal and operational frameworks and best practices required to accomplish technical missions quickly and cost-effectively.

"The OpenCAPI Consortium is poised to advance the high performance computing and cloud industry," said Marco W. Migliaro, president and CEO, ISTO. "ISTO welcomes the opportunity to share the resources and best practices which have laid the groundwork for success in other similar organizations."

