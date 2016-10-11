Alamos Reports Third Quarter 2016 Results and Provides Exploration Update at La Yaqui

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX: AGI)(NYSE: AGI) ("Alamos" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016 and reviewed its operating, exploration and development activities.

"All three of our mines performed well in the third quarter driving our strongest operating and financial results thus far this year. Production increased to 99,228 ounces of gold while all-in sustaining costs fell to $979 per ounce. Our operations continued to generate positive free cash flow and at current gold prices we expect strong free cash flow growth in the fourth quarter and into 2017. We remain well positioned to meet our full year production, cost and capital guidance," said John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"We've had a very successful year at La Yaqui having announced a near doubling of the resource in September and receiving EIA approval for Phase I development of the project in October. With an ambitious ongoing exploration program, a large portion of La Yaqui still to be explored and several other similarly attractive targets across the Mulatos District, we look forward to delivering further exploration success," Mr. McCluskey added.

The Company's core strategy in 2016 remains the ramp up of underground production at Young-Davidson and expanding and advancing development of the La Yaqui deposit at Mulatos. The Company made substantial progress towards achieving these objectives in the first nine months of 2016. In the third quarter, all three producing mines continued to generate free-cash flow. In addition, ongoing exploration success at La Yaqui resulted in a significant increase in combined mineral resources to nearly 450,000 ounces of gold in all categories as announced in September. In October, the Company received EIA approval for development of Phase I of the La Yaqui project.

Gold production totaled 99,228 ounces in the third quarter, the strongest result this year driven by solid operating results at all three mines. With gold production of 286,324 ounces for the first nine months of 2016, the Company is well-positioned to achieve full year production and cost guidance.

AISC were lower in the third quarter of 2016, a trend which is expected to continue going forward. Capital spending remains consistent with plan at all operations. All mine sites were free cash flow positive in the third quarter, generating combined mine site free cash flow of over $9 million. At the current gold price, the Company anticipates continued free cash flow growth from its mine sites in the fourth quarter of 2016 and into 2017.

At Young-Davidson, underground mining rates averaged 5,467 tonnes per day ("TPD") during the third quarter of 2016. As previously highlighted during the second quarter, underground mining rates were impacted by the rehabilitation of the ore pass infrastructure at the 9590 level. This work was completed throughout the third quarter resulting in reduced capacity for both ore and waste movement, impacting mining rates. With the completion of the ore pass infrastructure in mid-September, the Company has experienced higher mining rates, with October averaging over 6,300 TPD. Stronger gold production and free cash flow is expected in the fourth quarter of 2016 as mining rates ramp up towards the year-end target of 7,000 TPD.

At Mulatos, both the heap leach and milling operations performed well in the third quarter, despite a heavy rainy season. Through increased carbon column capacity, the Company successfully mitigated the impact of heavy rains in the quarter on the heap leach operations. In addition, production from the high-grade mill exceeded expectations in the third quarter as the Company realized the benefits of the reconfigured mill circuit, with increased recoveries through the production and sale of flotation concentrate. As a result, Mulatos generated over $5 million of free cash flow, and is expected to continue to grow free cash flow in the fourth quarter as concentrate sales increase.

The focus at La Yaqui and Cerro Pelon remains on developing and expanding the higher grade deposits. The 2016 exploration program continues to deliver excellent results at both deposits, most notably at La Yaqui. In September, the Company reported a significant increase to the combined mineral resources at La Yaqui of 93%, or 215,000 ounces, to total 447,000 ounces. With an aggressive exploration program ongoing at La Yaqui, and positive ongoing results, the project shows strong potential for further mineral reserve and resource growth. On the development front, the Company has made significant progress at La Yaqui, receiving final approval of the EIA for Phase I of the La Yaqui project in October. Construction activities are expected to commence later this year with initial production on track for mid-2017.

As a mature, higher cost operation, the focus at El Chanate remains on keeping the mine free cash flow positive. The Company successfully achieved this in the third quarter with mine-site free cash flow of $2.5 million.

Development spending in 2016 remains focused on the Company's highest priority targets. This includes advancing Lynn Lake towards a feasibility study and completing the permitting process at Kirazli. Lynn Lake remains one of the Company's top development priorities given its favourable location, Canadian dollar exposure, and strong project economics. A feasibility study for Lynn Lake is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2017.

The Company's cash position and balance sheet remain strong, with approximately $287 million in cash and cash equivalents and available-for-sale securities. The Company generated positive free cash flow at all three operations again in the third quarter, and based on current gold prices, expects this to continue in the fourth quarter and into 2017, driven by a combination of lower costs and capital spending.

Third Quarter 2016 Results

Young-Davidson Operational and Financial Review

Young-Davidson produced 43,629 ounces of gold in the third quarter of 2016, 14% higher than the same period of 2015 and 2% above the second quarter of 2016. The increase in production reflects a combination of higher head grades and mill recoveries, partially offset by lower mining rates and mill throughput. On a year-to-date basis, Young-Davidson has produced 125,338 ounces of gold, an 8% increase compared to the same period in 2015 reflecting the higher proportion of underground ore feeding the mill as well as improved mill recoveries.

The Company mined 502,953 tonnes of ore from underground in the third quarter of 2016, or 5,467 TPD. Underground mining rates in the third quarter were lower than the second quarter due to the previously announced rehabilitation work required on the ore pass at the 9590 level. The rehabilitation work was completed over a two-month period during which underground mining rates were impacted. Following completion of the rehabilitation work in mid-September, the Company has ramped up mining rates significantly, averaging over 6,300 TPD in the month of October and continue to target 7,000 TPD by the end of 2016. Underground mined grades in the third quarter of 2016 were 2.82 g/t Au, an increase from grades mined in the first half of the year.

During the third quarter of 2016, the mill processed 628,640 tonnes, or 6,833 TPD with grades averaging 2.37 g/t Au. Mill throughput was below plan as new liners continued to be tested in an effort to minimize wear and maintenance and reduce costs. The mill continues to exceed underground mining rates, with excess capacity in the mill processing lower grade stockpiled ore. The Company expects a substantial improvement in mill throughput in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Mill recoveries outperformed at 93% in the third quarter of 2016 as the Company continues to realize the benefits of changes implemented to the flotation circuit earlier in the year. These changes have resulted in a step-change improvement in recoveries which have historically been running at an average of 89%.

Financial Review

For the three months ended September 30, 2016, revenue of $59.2 million was $13.1 million or 28% higher than the prior-year period. This increase is attributable to a higher number of ounces sold ($4.2 million impact), as well as an increase attributable to higher realized gold prices ($8.9 million impact). For the nine months ended September 30, 2016, revenue of $160.7 million was $24.8 million higher than the prior year, attributable to both a higher gold sales as well as higher realized gold prices.

For the three months ended September 30, 2016, cost of sales of $45.7 million were $2.2 million lower than prior-year period as a result of lower tonnes processed through the mill. Cost of sales reflects mining and processing costs, royalties, and amortization expense. For the nine months ended September 30, 2016, cost of sales of $139.6 million were $2.0 million lower than the prior year due to lower underground mining costs and lower tonnes processed through the mill in 2016

Total cash costs in the third quarter of 2016 were $607 per ounce, representing an 11% decrease from the same period of 2015 and an 18% decrease from the second quarter of 2016. The decrease was primarily attributable to higher grades mined, as well as improved recoveries in the mill. Underground unit mining costs were $34 per tonne in the third quarter of 2016, 6% higher than in the third quarter of 2015 due to the rehabilitation work noted above which increased maintenance costs. AISC were $849 per ounce, or 13% below the prior year period, reflecting higher mill grades, higher recoveries, and lower sustaining capital.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2016, total cash costs were $654 per ounce, representing a 7% decrease from the same period of 2015. The lower costs in the year are driven by higher mill grades and improved recoveries in the mill, offset by increased maintenance costs associated with the ore and waste pass rehabilitation work. AISC of $887 per ounce were 10% lower than the prior year, reflecting the above, as well as lower sustaining capital spending.

Capital expenditures totaled $22.8 million in the quarter and $72.0 million year-to-date, consistent with guidance. Spending was focused on lateral development, completion of the MCM shaft, underground equipment, and a tailings dam raise. Of the total capital expenditures, $29.5 million related to sustaining capital and $42.5 million related to growth capital. Capital spending at Young-Davidson is expected to total approximately $95 million in 2016, in line with guidance.

With capital spending on track, Young-Davidson generated free cash flow of $1.6 million for the quarter, the second straight quarter of positive free cash flow. Higher underground mining rates and improved mill throughput are expected to drive stronger production and free cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Mulatos Operational and Financial Review

Mulatos produced 38,500 ounces of gold in the third quarter of 2016, a significant increase from both the second quarter of 2016 and third quarter of 2015. Despite heavy rains in the quarter, production from the heap leach was strong with the Company able to better manage the seasonal build up in gold solution inventory through increased carbon column capacity. In addition, the reconfiguration of the mill circuit completed in the second quarter contributed to an increase in third quarter production as higher recoveries were realized from the mill through production of a flotation concentrate. Production on a year-to-date basis totaled 109,100 ounces, a significant improvement from the same period in 2015. Mulatos is on track to meet the top end of its production guidance in 2016 of 150,000 ounces of gold.

The open pit, heap leaching operation continued to perform well during the third quarter with total crusher throughput averaging 17,500 TPD, in line with expectations. The grade of crushed ore stacked on the leach pad in the third quarter of 0.82 g/t Au was lower than the annual budget due to mine sequencing in the El Victor portion of the open pit. Open pit grades are expected to increase in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Mill throughput in the third quarter of 2016 was 38,287 tonnes at an average grade of 9.8 g/t Au. Tonnes processed through the mill exceeded tonnes mined from underground as high-grade stockpiles were drawn down. The stockpiles will continue to supplement underground ore production through the remainder of 2016 and into 2017. Mill production was higher than planned due to a combination of better grades and recoveries. The reconfigured mill circuit is performing well with the mill currently operating at approximately 400 TPD, and is expected to run at those levels for the duration of 2016. The sale of gold concentrate commenced in the quarter, but not at the same rate as production, resulting in an estimated inventory of 8,000 ounces at the end of September.

The ratio of ounces produced to contained ounces stacked and milled (or recovery ratio) of 72% in the third quarter was above annual guidance.

Financial Review

For the three months ended September 30, 2016, revenue of $44.7 million was $11.4 million, or 34% higher than the prior-year period. The increase in revenue reflects a higher number of ounces sold ($5.3 million impact), as well as the benefit of higher realized gold prices ($6.2 million impact). The average realized gold price in the quarter was $1,332 per ounce compared to $1,125 per ounce in the prior-year period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2016, revenue of $126.5 million was $93.2 million higher than the prior year period, due to a full nine months of sales at Mulatos included in the financial statements in 2016, compared to only three months of sales at Mulatos included in the prior year financial statements subsequent to the July 2015 merger.

For the three months ended September 30, 2016, cost of sales were relatively consistent with the prior-year period at $37.0 million, as tonnes processed were higher than the third quarter of 2016, offset by lower mining and processing costs. For the nine months ended September 30, 2016, cost of sales were higher than the prior year figure by $72.4 million, due to the prior-year period reflecting only three months of operations subsequent to the July 2015 merger.

Total cash costs of $888 per ounce in the third quarter of 2016 were lower than the $979 per ounce reported in the same period of 2015 reflecting lower operating costs, stronger mill throughput, a weaker Mexican Peso and significantly improved combined recoveries. AISC in the quarter were $965 per ounce, 20% lower than the same period of 2015 as a result of the above noted items, as well as lower sustaining capital. On a year-to-date basis, total cash costs and AISC were $819 and $909 per ounce, respectively, below annual guidance. Total cash costs and AISC improved relative to the prior year period reflecting lower operating costs, sustaining capital spending and a weaker Mexican Peso.

The third quarter was another strong quarter at Mulatos, generating $5.1 million in free cash flow, which is net of $6.2 million in exploration and development spending at La Yaqui and Cerro Pelon. For the nine-months ended September 30, 2016, Mulatos has generated $16.7 million in free cash flow, net of $13.8 million in exploration and development spending at La Yaqui and Cerro Pelon. The site's free cash flow reflects both higher gold prices and improved concentrate production. The Company expects stronger production and free cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2016, reflecting higher grades stacked on the leach pad and increased sales of gold in concentrate.

El Chanate Operational and Financial Review

The Company produced 17,099 ounces of gold in the third quarter of 2016 at El Chanate compared to 21,932 ounces in the same period of 2015. Lower production in the third quarter of 2016 reflected a lower number of contained ounces placed on the pad in the early part of the year compared to the same period in 2015. Chanate remains on track to meet the top end of its production guidance in 2016 of 70,000 ounces of gold.

During the third quarter of 2016, the Company mined 1,756,984 tonnes of ore at El Chanate at an average grade of 0.61 g/t Au. Ore tonnes mined, as well as average daily mining rates were lower than in the third quarter of 2015 but improved from the second quarter of 2016. The Company expects mining rates to increase in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Starting in the third quarter of 2015, all waste removal costs at El Chanate are expensed as the Company determined these costs are not recoverable. This has increased total cash costs per ounce in the current year relative to the nine months ended September 30, 2015, but has no impact on AISC per ounce.

The Company stacked 1,696,663 tonnes of open pit ore on the heap leach pad, including run-of-mine material, during the third quarter of 2016 at an average rate of 18,400 TPD. This was lower than the average rate of 19,500 TPD in the same period of the prior year. The grade of ore stacked averaged 0.61 g/t Au during the third quarter of 2016 compared to an average grade of 0.46 g/t Au in the same period of the prior year, reflecting higher grades mined in the quarter.

Financial Review

For the three months ended September 30, 2016, revenue of $21.7 million was $2.5 million, or 10% lower than the prior year period, reflecting a lower number of ounces sold ($5.8 million impact), partially offset by a benefit of higher realized gold prices. The average realized gold price in the quarter was $1,281 per ounce compared to $1,126 per ounce in the prior-year period, with the current quarter realized price impacted by hedging contracts entered into earlier in 2016. For the nine months ended September 30, 2016, revenue of $62.8 million was $7.4 million lower than the comparative period, primarily due to lower number of ounces sold.

For the three months ended September 30, 2016, cost of sales were significantly lower than the prior-year period, decreasing by $7.2 million to $19.5 million. The decrease reflects a reduction in amortization for the period resulting from the impairment charge taken in the prior year, as well as lower ounces sold in the period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2016, cost of sales of $60.3 million were lower than the prior-year figure by $6.8 million, mainly due to the inventory net realizable cost adjustment recorded in the second quarter of 2015 of $7.0 million which resulted in an increased cost of sales in the prior year.

Total cash costs were $1,045 per ounce in the third quarter of 2016, an increase from the same period of 2015 due to lower gold production and sales. For the nine months ended September 30, 2016, cash costs were $1,014 per ounce, higher than the prior year figure, due to the expensing of waste removal costs as incurred in the current year, whereas in the first half of 2015, these costs were capitalized. AISC of $1,062 per ounce in the third quarter of 2016 increased from $1,019 per ounce in the third quarter of 2015 due to lower gold production and sales. On a year-to-date basis, AISC of $1,032 per ounce is 6% below annual guidance of $1,100 per ounce.

El Chanate generated $2.5 million of free cash flow in the third quarter reflecting higher gold prices and continued cost control. On a year-to-date basis, the operation has generated $4.9 million in free cash flow.

Third Quarter 2016 Exploration and Development Activities

Mulatos District

Reflecting ongoing exploration success at La Yaqui and Cerro Pelon, the exploration budget at Mulatos was increased by 60 percent to $16.0 million in May 2016. As part of this expanded budget, the Company increased the number of active drill rigs to 13 and expanded the exploration team to more than 250 employees and contractors, representing record exploration activity at Mulatos. In addition to drilling, geophysical surveys comprising ground magnetics and induced polarization were completed over the larger La Yaqui and Cerro Pelon areas. The expanded exploration program and exploration success to date were incorporated into an interim mineral resource update at La Yaqui in September 2016 which included a 93% increase in combined mineral resources at La Yaqui to 447,000 ounces.

While La Yaqui and Cerro Pelon remain the highest priority exploration targets, mapping and sampling has continued over the larger Mulatos District. The Company has a large exploration package covering 28,777 hectares which has historically seen more than 70% of its exploration efforts focused around the Mulatos mine. Knowledge gained from the successful ongoing exploration programs at La Yaqui and Cerro Pelon is being applied across the rest of the district with a number of high-priority prospects added to the near term exploration plan, including Los Bajios, El Halcon, La Yaqui Norte and El Carricito. Systematic mapping and sampling will be carried out over these projects in order to outline targets for first pass drill programs.

La Yaqui

The 2016 drill program at La Yaqui was designed to both upgrade and extend the 232,000 ounces of inferred mineral resources discovered in two new zones of mineralization in 2015. These zones are located to the northeast of the existing mineral reserve pit along a one kilometre long northwest trending silica ridge.

The program has been successful on both fronts with drilling through the first eight months of 2016 incorporated into an interim mineral resource update in September 2016 which demonstrated a 215,000 ounce increase in combined mineral resources to now total 447,000 ounces. This included upgrading 149,000 ounces (4.1 million tonnes grading 1.14 g/t Au) to an indicated mineral resource and expanding the higher grade inferred mineral resource to 298,000 ounces (5.5 million tonnes grading 1.68 g/t Au). Including existing mineral reserves of 89,000 ounces (1.9 million tonnes grading 1.45 g/t Au), La Yaqui now hosts a combined mineral reserve and resource of 536,000 ounces, a substantial increase from the mineral reserve of 80,000 ounces at the end of 2014. The mineral resources are in oxide mineralization with preliminary metallurgical test work indicating it is amenable to heap leaching.

The interim La Yaqui mineral resource update incorporated 27,201 metres ("m") of drilling completed across 132 holes through the first eight months of 2016. This included infill and extension drilling on two of the zones of mineralization that occur along the large northwest trending ridge at La Yaqui. A third zone further to the northwest is currently undergoing scout drilling and has not been included in resource calculations to date.

La Yaqui is the Company's highest priority exploration target with six rigs currently working on the project. Since the interim resource an additional 9,055 m has been completed on the prospect bringing the total to the end of September to 36,256 m. An additional 5,000 to 6,000 m is planned for the remainder of 2016.

New highlight intercepts from infill drilling in zone 2 include:

True widths for these intercepts are estimated at approximately 80-90% of drilled width. Further previously unreleased highlights from the 2016 drill program at La Yaqui are presented in Table 1 at the end of this press release.

Development of La Yaqui remains on track, with road construction well underway and initial production expected mid-2017. On October 6, 2016, the Company received final approval of the EIA for Phase I development of the La Yaqui project. Tendering for mining activities took place late in October and construction activities are expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Cerro Pelon

The exploration focus at Cerro Pelon has changed to include a much larger area which is now being systematically explored. As part of these programs, scout drill holes were undertaken during the third quarter on targets to the north and northwest of currently defined mineral resources and reserves. A total of 20 holes for 5,692 m of drilling were completed at Cerro Pelon with structures, vuggy silica and advanced argillic alteration intersected over a broad area in the northwestern zone. Pyrite mineralization was also intersected and while many results are still pending, those received show a multi-element geochemical signature usually associated with mineralization at Mulatos. Exploration will use the results obtained to date to vector in towards areas believed to have potential to contain higher-grade gold mineralization. Given the ongoing exploration success and strong potential for further mineral reserve and resource growth, the Company has postponed the submission of the EIA to ensure this upside is captured in the development of the project.

Lynn Lake

The Company closed the acquisition of Carlisle, the joint-venture partner on the Lynn Lake Project, on January 7, 2016. The acquisition allowed the Company to consolidate 100% ownership of the Lynn Lake Project, thereby giving the Company full control of the project timeline and spending.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016, the Company spent $2.3 million and $6.0 million respectively on environmental baseline studies and geotechnical drilling to support the project description and feasibility study. The feasibility study is scheduled to be completed in the third quarter of 2017.

Turkey

The Company is in the process of applying for the forestry and operating permits for the Kirazli and Agi Dagi gold projects, which are required prior to the start of construction. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016, total development expenditures in Turkey were $1.0 million and $2.2 million respectively.

Esperanza

The Company capitalized $0.7 million and $2.4 million at the Esperanza Gold Project for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016.

Quartz Mountain

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016, total expenditures at the Quartz Mountain project were $0.3 million and $0.8 million respectively.

Review of Third Quarter Financial Results

During the third quarter of 2016, the Company sold 94,791 ounces of gold for proceeds of $125.6 million, a 21% increase compared to the third quarter of 2015. This reflected a higher number of ounces of gold sold ($3.4 million impact), and a higher average realized price of $1,325 per ounce compared to $1,122 per ounce in the prior year period ($18.7 million impact). The Company's realized gold price in the third quarter was $10 below the average London PM fix of $1,335 per ounce as a result of the gold hedging strategy entered into at Chanate earlier in the year. The outstanding gold collar contracts for the remainder of 2016 are at higher gold prices than the current spot price on November 8, 2016.

Cost of sales is comprised of mining and processing costs, royalties, and amortization. For the third quarter of 2016, cost of sales was $102.2 million, compared to $110.0 million in the prior-year period.

Mining and processing costs decreased to $70.9 million in the third quarter of 2016 from $75.4 million in the prior-year period. The decrease reflects the benefit of the weakening Mexican Peso relative to the US dollar, as well as lower operating costs at Young-Davidson and Mulatos.

Consolidated total cash costs for the quarter were $785 per ounce, compared to $850 per ounce in the prior year period, and in line with 2016 guidance. The decrease is attributable to lower operating costs at both Young-Davidson and Mulatos compared to the prior year.

In the third quarter of 2016, AISC per ounce decreased to $979, as compared to $1,155 in the third quarter of 2015. This decrease reflects lower sustaining capital at Young-Davidson and Mulatos, as well as lower corporate and administrative expenses and lower realized losses on foreign exchange option contracts.

Royalty expense for the quarter was $3.5 million, compared to $2.9 million in the third quarter of 2015. The increase is due to the higher gold prices in the current quarter as well as higher number of ounces sold.

Amortization decreased to $27.8 million in 2016 from $31.7 million in the prior-year period, reflecting lower amortization per ounce sold. Amortization per ounce sold was $293 per ounce, down from $343 per ounce in the third quarter of 2015. This reflected lower amortization per ounce sold attributable to Mulatos, as well as impairment charges at El Chanate and Young-Davidson in the second quarter of 2015 which had the impact of lowering amortization expense in subsequent periods.

The Company recognized earnings from operations of $17.2 million in the third quarter of 2016, compared to a loss from operations of $18.9 million in the same period of 2015, driven by higher gold prices, lower cost of sales, and lower corporate and administrative costs as the third quarter of 2015 included post-merger integration costs.

The Company reported net earnings of $4.8 million in the third quarter of 2016, compared to a net loss of $33.4 million in the third quarter of 2015. Net earnings in the current quarter reflects stronger earnings from operations, offset by unrealized foreign exchange losses, and higher deferred tax expense.

This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2016 and September 30, 2015 and associated Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A")

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Financial Position, Comprehensive

Income, and Cash Flows

ALAMOS GOLD INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited - stated in millions of United States dollars)

ALAMOS GOLD INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Unaudited - stated in millions of United States dollars, except per share amounts)

ALAMOS GOLD INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited - stated in millions of United States dollars)

Table 1: La Yaqui - Select Composite Intervals from Exploration Drilling

Intercepts calculated at a 0.3 g/t cut-off. Minimum width of 3 m and maximum internal waste of 1.55 m.

