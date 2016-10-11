exceet Presents Contact-Free IoT Solution for Measuring Vital Data at the COMPAMED 2016

Holistic IoT solution for innovative patient monitoring / First use case shows possible operations and applications / Local and remote usage for home care and professional care

(PresseBox) - 10.11.2016 - Gaining an optimum interaction between state-of-the-art sensor technology and valuable solutions can lead to considerable improvement of medical processes. How this can be achieved and what the benefits are, will be demonstrated by means of the new contact-free IoT solution ?Touchless Vita? by exceet Secure Solutions GmbH at the COMPAMED in Düsseldorf from November 14-17, 2016.

With ?TouchlessVita?, exceet has designed a solution for the healthcare industry that allows a continuous patient monitoring in the fields of home care and professional care. An innovative sensor, developed by the electronics manufacturer Murata, is the centerpiece of this solution and is able to obtain important vital data (e.g. heart rate, respiration, heart rate variability) through a single device containing state-of-the-art MEMS technology and smart software algorithms. This non-obtrusive, non-contact sensor technology combined with individually applicable communication and information technology and integrable security mechanisms by exceet, facilitates the efficient and secure networking of all participating actors, systems, and processes. Besides improving the quality and security of treatment, processes of patient care can be optimized and, with regard to clinics and hospitals as well as in the field of ambient assisted living (AAL), costs can efficiently be reduced.

Secure, Networking Care

At Murata?s booth, visitors at the COMPAMED can learn how the solution can be fully integrated into already existing system architectures (e.g. hospital information systems) or how it can be expanded with additional products and services at any time, such as smart home systems or smart features.

?This means in specific that we support in its technical realization and cross-sector implementation just as in identifying further possible participants and their secure integration into the total ecosystem,? explains Christian Schmitz, Managing Director at exceet Secure Solutions. A simple use case by exceet, jointly developed and presented with Murata, provides first insights into possible operations and uses from the sensor to the dashboard.



Join exceet Secure Solutions in Hall 8B / Stand J08 at the booth of Murata Electronics Europe.

About exceet Secure Solutions

exceet Secure Solutions specializes in secure connectivity solutions and offers consulting, hardware, software and services in this field. The company focuses on IoT solutions and IT security, with special expertise in industry and health. The portfolio also extends to HSMs, PKI solutions as well as products and services for qualified timestamps, including Trust Center operation.



exceet is an international technology corporation specializing in the development and manufacture of intelligent, complex and secure electronics.





