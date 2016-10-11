Press Release Pasteur Weizmann

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Paris, November 10, 2016
The French Committee of the Weizmann Institute of Science and the Pasteur-
Weizmann Council are announcing Robert Parienti's decision to retire. He will be
succeeded by David Weizmann, who was appointed Director General on September
15, 2016.
For over 40 years, Dr Robert Parienti, Delegate General of the Pasteur-Weizmann
Council, has done an extraordinary job, sparing neither time nor effort, in
developing research projects between these two renowned institutions. A special
tribute will be paid to him during a gala dinner organized in his honor next
November 22 at the Palais Brongniart in Paris.
During Robert Parienti's tenure, Pasteur-Weizmann Council has been held up as an
example for research cooperation the world over. It brings together researchers
from Israel and France to conduct scientific and medical research, notably in
the field of cancer, through the development of joint programs and the promotion
of scientific research. This simple twinning of institutes has led to a great
human adventure involving researchers, benefactors, sponsors and famous
personalities from the worlds of science, healthcare, economics, the arts and
politics.
Maurice Lévy, Chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe, President of the Pasteur-
Weizmann Council and of the French Committee of the Weizmann Institute,
commented:
"After nearly forty years at the head of Conseil Pasteur-Weizmann, Robert
Parienti's decision to step down is a very moving moment. Robert has endowed the
Institute with unabated support without which essential research programs - that
have proved decisive for science and medicine - could not have been carried out.
I need hardly remind you that, during a conversation with France's then Minister
of Health, Simone Veil, Robert Parienti was the first person to bring to light
the isolation in which Israeli researchers were working. That conversation led
to the idea of officially associating Institut Pasteur and the Weizmann
Institute of Science. Let me take this opportunity to pay tribute to the great
courage of Madame Simone Veil in this undertaking, and to express my heartfelt
gratitude to my friend Robert for his relentless work and unparalleled devotion
to making the Pasteur-Weizmann Council the institutional reference it has
become.
I am delighted to welcome David Weizmann as our new Director General, and am
counting on him to ensure that both the French Committee of the Weizmann
Institute of Science and the Pasteur-Weizmann Council continue to be run
smoothly. The Committee and I look forward to working with him to continue the
Institute's endeavors, thereby promoting scientific research and cooperation
between France and Israel. Our ambition is to continue the great work carried
out by Robert while bringing cooperation to ever-greater heights."
David Weizmann is a diplomat and is in charge of patronage and partnerships at
the French Institute. He is a political science graduate (post-graduate and
doctoral thesis at France's Institut des Etudes Politiques) and has over twenty
years' experience in institutional and cultural organizations as well as in
media. He lectures in a number of universities on the sociology of culture, and
in the field of management. In his new position, he will be entrusted with the
reinforcing of international cooperation, with the promotion of scientific
research and cooperation between France and Israel, in particular by attracting
donations and through the development of specific programs.
