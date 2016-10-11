Freedom Leaf, Inc. Announces Success of Live Election Night Coverage Partnership With Cannabis Radio

Heavy Internet traffic initially was thought to be the probable cause of Freedom Leaf websites early morning outage on November 9, 2016

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 11/10/16 -- (OTC PINK: FRLF) reported, The major victories for the marijuana legalization movement were overshadowed by the Presidential race, but we should recognize that these state initiatives, especially California's, will have a global impact. The world now has a green light to legalize marijuana.

Richard Cowan, co-founder of Freedom Leaf and 45 year proponent for Marijuana Legalization, said, "Everyone seems to agree that the American elites are badly out of touch with the American people, but no one seems to see the most obvious and explicit example of that, the overwhelming rejection of marijuana prohibition, and, despite the major victories, the elites, right and left, still don't 'get it'."

In Nevada, where Freedom Leaf, Inc. is headquartered, the political establishment overwhelmingly opposed legalization, but the people won. Freedom Leaf, Inc. The Marijuana Legalization Company, is perfectly positioned to take advantage of the new opportunities.

, read the article written by CBS MoneyWatch writer David Schepp.

The morning after a successful marathon live video feed of election coverage on Tuesday night in conjunction with Cannabis Radio, Freedom Leaf, "The Marijuana Legalization Company" (OTC PINK: FRLF) discovered early Wednesday morning, to the consternation of many friends and shareholders that its websites ( and ) were not responding. This statement is in response to numerous inquiries about the incident.

The sites were restored about 10:30 am (PST) and no credible evidence of an organized attack on the sites or was found. The incident actually was tracked to other media properties that are in development and hosted on the Freedom Leaf server. "The volume of traffic certainly attests to the success of the election coverage. We and our partner are grateful to all of our friends and supporters who helped spread the word about the broadcast. Regardless of how people feel about the election, cannabis came out the winner and we are very happy to have been part of telling the story," said Mr. Perry. "We expect to be there to announce when Federal Agencies finally catch up to the states that increasingly recognize the rights of the people to care for their own health needs," he concluded.

It makes sense that this election season generated a large spike in views for the Freedom Leaf website, considering it was the largest marijuana legalization event in the history of the nation. The number of recreationally legal states doubled to eight, and four more states now have medical marijuana programs. Visit Freedom Leaf's .

Freedom Leaf, Inc., The Marijuana Legalization Company, is a fully reporting and audited, publicly traded company trading under the symbol (OTC PINK: FRLF). Freedom Leaf, Inc. is one of the leading go-to resources in the cannabis, medical marijuana, and industrial hemp industry. It is involved in mergers and acquisitions in the marijuana industry, including incubation/acceleration and spin offs of new marijuana/hemp related companies.

Freedom Leaf Inc.'s flagship publication, , produces a portfolio of news, print and digital media, websites, and web advertising, for the ever changing industry. Freedom Leaf, Inc. does not handle, grow, sell, or disperse marijuana or related products.

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Freedom Leaf, Inc. or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the Company's products and services, changes in relationships with third parties, and other factors described in the Company's most recent periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K dated June 30, 2016 and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

can be found on the site.

Raymond Medeiros



PR and Business Development Director

Phone: 415-601-1974



Freedom Leaf, Inc.

3571 East Sunset Road

Las Vegas, Nevada 89120

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/10/2016 - 11:30

Language: English

News-ID 506118

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Freedom Leaf, Inc.

Stadt: LAS VEGAS, NV





Number of hits: 44



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease