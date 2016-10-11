Stantec reports third quarter 2016 results and appointment of a new director

Stantec reported a strong 67.5% increase in gross revenue when comparing the third quarter of 2016 to the same period last year. The increase was mainly due to contributions from four strategic acquisitions completed year to date. In particular, the MWH Global, Inc. (MWH) acquisition added significantly to operating results.

Stantec's results were impacted by a slight decrease in gross margin because of the mix of projects and the lower-margin Construction Services business acquired from MWH. There were also downward pressures on fees in some sectors. Administrative and marketing expenses increased as a percentage of net revenue, mainly due to the positive impact of the fair value of share-based compensation in Q3 15, an increase in MWH-related integration activities in Q3 16, and an increase in administrative labor costs in Q3 16. Interest expense also increased, primarily due to an increase in Stantec's outstanding long-term debt resulting from the MWH acquisition.

"We are pleased with our progress to date on the MWH integration. Our progress in our revenue and cost synergies are in line with our expectations, and we are excited about the continued opportunities we see for leveraging our combined capabilities," says Stantec president and CEO Bob Gomes. "Outside of the continued stress in our Environmental Services and Energy & Resources business because of the challenging resource economy, we are satisfied with our performance to date."

MWH added $497.2 million in gross revenue during the quarter and $792.4 million in gross revenue since May 6, 2016. While moving forward with integrating MWH employees and systems, Stantec acquired New York City-based Edwards & Zuck, a 120-person premier buildings engineering firm, in September. This addition will continue to strengthen Stantec's buildings work in the United States. After the quarter, Stantec signed a letter of intent to acquire Edmonton, Alberta-based Architecture / Tkalcic Bengert (Arch / TB), a 60-person architecture, interior design, creative services, urban planning, and technical consulting firm that will play a significant role in enhancing and supporting Stantec's buildings practice in the Company's Canada Prairies & Territories geography.

Within Stantec's four Consulting Services reportable segments, growth was most significant in the Infrastructure business operating unit, which saw a 70.5% increase in gross revenue when comparing Q3 16 to Q3 15 due to contributions from acquisitions. Organic gross revenue in Infrastructure was stable during the quarter. Although the Buildings, Energy & Resources, and Environmental Services business operating units also experienced gross revenue growth due to contributions from acquisitions, each business operating unit saw some retraction in organic gross revenue.

Gross revenue for Construction Services was $249.3 million in the quarter and $390.0 million since the MWH acquisition on May 6, 2016.

Marie-Lucie Morin appointed to Stantec Board of Directors

Effective November 9, 2016, Marie-Lucie Morin was appointed to Stantec's board of directors. Ms. Morin brings to the role 30 years' experience in Canadian federal public service. She was previously appointed National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister and Associate Secretary to the Cabinet and has served as Deputy Minister for International Trade and as Associate Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs. Ms. Morin also has a wealth of experience serving on corporate and not-for-profit boards. She is a lawyer and a graduate of the Universite de Sherbrooke in Quebec, Canada.

Additional Company Activity

On November 9, 2016, Stantec declared a cash dividend of $0.1125 per share, payable on January 12, 2017, to shareholders of record on December 30, 2016.

About Stantec

Cautionary Statements

Stantec's adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-IFRS measures. For a definition and explanation of non-IFRS measures, refer to the Critical Accounting Estimates, Developments, and Measures section of the Company's 2015 Annual Report and the Company's 2016 Third Quarter Management's Discussion and Analysis.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the progress and benefit of the MWH acquisition and our expectation that the Edwards & Zuck and Architecture / Tkalcic Bengert acquisitions will strengthen our buildings practice. Any such statements represent the views of management only as of the date hereof and are presented for the purpose of assisting the Company's shareholders in understanding Stantec's operations, objectives, priorities, and anticipated financial performance as at and for the periods ended on the dates presented and may not be appropriate for other purposes. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties.

We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements since a number of factors could cause actual future results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risk of an economic downturn, changing market conditions for Stantec's services, disruptions in government funding, the risk that Stantec will not meet its growth or revenue targets, and the risk that the projects contemplated in this news release will not be completed when expected or at all. Investors and the public should carefully consider these factors, other uncertainties, and potential events, as well as the inherent uncertainty of forward-looking statements, when relying on these statements to make decisions with respect to our Company.

For more information about how other material risk factors could affect results, refer to the Risk Factors section and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in our 2015 Annual Report and the 2016 Third Quarter Management's Discussion and Analysis. Stantec's 40-F has been filed with the SEC, and you may obtain this document by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at . You may obtain our complete audited annual consolidated financial statements and associated Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2015 (which form our 2015 Annual Report) by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at , on the CSA website at , or at . Alternatively, you may obtain a hard copy of the 2015 Annual Report free of charge from our Investor Contact noted below.

