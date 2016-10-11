Gordie Howe International Bridge project spans new horizons

Request for Proposals issued for new bridge at busiest Canada-U.S. commercial land border crossing

The governments of Canada and Michigan today marked important progress towards the realization of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, a new Canada-U.S. crossing at the Windsor-Detroit border that will foster the continued growth of the world's most significant trading relationship.

With the release of the Request for Proposals (RFP) by the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, Canada's Infrastructure and Communities Minister Amarjeet Sohi and Michigan Governor Rick Snyder used the occasion to celebrate the next milestone for this marquee project.

The new six-lane bridge will be an essential addition to the busiest Canada-U.S. commercial land border crossing. It will provide important benefits for residents of Windsor, Detroit and neighbouring communities by reducing commercial traffic on their streets and creating new economic opportunities in their communities.

Improving transportation across the border will also enhance trade and create thousands of jobs across southwestern Ontario and southeastern Michigan by encouraging growth in important sectors, including automobile manufacturing. The bridge-named for one of North America's most beloved hockey players-will also leave a lasting visual legacy of the vital partnership between Canada and the United States.

Important preparatory work is already underway at locations on both sides of the border. The governments of Canada, the United States, Michigan and Ontario will continue to work closely together to advance cooperation on key files related to this project.

"The Gordie Howe International Bridge is one of the most significant infrastructure projects in North America because of its vital role in maintaining and growing Canada's most important trade relationship and closest partnership with the United States. This new border crossing, allowing traffic to move freely from the Windsor-Detroit border, through southern Ontario and beyond, will create significant economic benefits for Canadian businesses. I commend Governor Snyder and his government for their important work on Michigan property acquisition. This project is extremely complex, and it is moving forward thanks to the continued collaboration of many groups on both sides of the border."

- The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Gordie Howe International Bridge will open doors to global markets and enhance the essential trade relationships between Canada, Michigan and the United States. Progress on this critical infrastructure is accelerating and that progress will continue. The issuance of the RFP, which is the result of thousands of hours of work and consultation by Canada, Michigan and many other project stakeholders, is an all-important milestone that we have achieved together. The Gordie Howe International Bridge will be a fitting monument to the partnership between Michigan and Canada that has made our countries and our people part of an inseparable winning team. "

- Rick Snyder, Governor of Michigan

"In 2015, two-way trade between Ontario and Michigan totalled $74 billion. This figure highlights the importance of the trade relationship between Ontario and our U.S. neighbours. Moving forward on the Gordie Howe International Bridge project will support the growth of this significant trade relationship, help create jobs and enable us to remain competitive in today's global economy."

- Kathleen Wynne, Premier of Ontario

