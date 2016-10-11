REMINDER - Phenom People Brings Talent Relationship Marketing Platform and Insights to Upcoming Conferences

Phenom People will showcase its award-winning Talent Relationship Marketing Platform, and present a thought leadership session from Phenom People CEO Mahe Bayireddi, titled, "Think Talent, Not Applicants" at upcoming conferences.

:

The conferences will be held Monday, November 14 through Wednesday, November 16, 2016

Expo hours will take place Tuesday, November 15 - Wednesday, November 16, 2016.

"Think Talent, Not Applicants" is scheduled for Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at 11:15 a.m. CST.

:

Hilton Austin

500 East 4th Street

Austin, Texas

Phenom People will exhibit in Booth No. 400.

:

The battle for talent is on, and as result, attracting and engaging top talent is more difficult than ever before. Candidates are disillusioned, recruiters are frustrated and organizations are dealing with a poor ROI on their talent acquisition investments. New technologies are working to solve for these issues, putting an emphasis on nurturing relationships rather than simply reviewing an application.

During this session, Phenom People CEO Mahe Bayireddi will explore the latest innovations in talent acquisition technologies and how these solutions are helping organizations develop and maintain relationships with talent to save time, money and resources when hiring. In addition, Bayireddi will explain the idea behind Talent Relationship Marketing and discuss how this approach works to create a more engaging, consumer-like candidate experience.

Conference attendees will also have the opportunity to learn more about Phenom People's award-winning Talent Relationship Marketing platform. This will include recent updates to the Phenom People Content Management System (CMS), real-time Candidate Relationship Management (CRM), Personalization Engine, Job Distribution, Apply and analytics functions. Conference attendees will have the opportunity to see these updates in action and demo the platform by visiting Phenom People in Booth No. 400.

For more information about the co-located conferences, visit the conference website.

Phenom People is the leader in the Talent Relationship Marketing category. We are on a mission to help phenomenal companies attract phenomenal talent. To attract the best talent, companies must build relationships with their candidates through personalized digital experiences. The Phenom Talent Relationship Marketing Platform automates the process for driving awareness, interest, engagement and acquisition for talent.





