Akers Biosciences Issued European Patent Protection for Breath Ketone Detector

(firmenpresse) - THOROFARE, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/10/16 -- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) (AIM: AKR), ("Akers Bio" or the "Company"), a developer of rapid health information technologies, announces that the European Patent Office has issued a patent covering the Company's Breath Ketone Detector (EP 2684025) (the "Patent"), the Company's single-use, non-invasive, breath device to rapidly monitor ketone levels. Akers Bio was granted U.S. patent protection covering the same technology in 2014.

The Patent protects both the methods and devices related to the Breath Ketone Detector. The Breath Ketone Detector was developed utilizing Akers Bio's proprietary MPC Biosensor Technology platform which facilitates the rapid identification of medical or metabolic conditions through biomarkers in exhaled breath condensate.

Ketones are acids which have the potential to build up in the body causing a condition referred to as ketosis. An extreme form of this condition is a life-threatening medical emergency called ketoacidosis. At-risk populations for this severe form of ketosis include those with diabetes, and people who subscribe to restrictive ketogenic diets for epilepsy management or to obtain aggressive weight loss results.

The Company's Breath Ketone Detector technology is a first-in-class device that detects the presence of ketones in a person's breath condensate. Ketones are present in the blood and breath before they can be detected in urine, making this a highly desirable screening method -- both in terms of cost and comfort -- when compared to invasive blood tests.

Akers Bio has developed three applications to date for the Breath Ketone Detector which will be marketed as BreathScan® DKA -- for real-time monitoring and diagnostic use by diabetics (subject to regulatory clearance); BreathScan KetoChek -- part of the Akers Wellness line, enabling users to track and monitor their ketone levels in conjunction with a quantitative reading device connected to a smartphone app; and METRON® -- a consumer-focused qualitative version from the Akers Wellness line aimed at people interested weight loss management and fitness.

"Having robust protection over our intellectual property is of paramount importance for safeguarding the value of our inventions. We are delighted to have been awarded this Patent which offers broad coverage and has been some years in the making," said Raymond F. Akers, Jr., Ph.D., Co-founder and Chief Scientific Director.

"Achieving patent protection in the key territories of the U.S. and Europe is very significant for the Breath Ketone Detector technology because of the enormous target markets of diabetes and health and wellness that we are positioning the tests for," continued Dr. Akers.

"The technology has a large number of potential mass-market applications, including within health and wellness, but in particular, we believe the ability to help Type 1 and some Type 2 diabetics monitor their ketone levels in a non-invasive, convenient format will be a significant advancement in the management of a disease that affects hundreds of millions of people worldwide," added Dr. Akers.

Akers Bio develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver quicker and more cost-effective healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers. The Company has advanced the science of diagnostics while responding to major shifts in healthcare through the development of several proprietary platform technologies. The Company's state-of-the-art rapid diagnostic assays can be performed virtually anywhere in minutes when time is of the essence. The Company has aligned with major healthcare companies and high volume medical product distributors to maximize product offerings, and to be a major worldwide competitor in diagnostics.

Additional information on the Company and its products can be found at . Follow us on Twitter .

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "upcoming," "plan," "target", "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to Akers Biosciences, Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

