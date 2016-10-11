Bonduelle North America Engages Deveron for Drone Data Services

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/10/16 -- Deveron UAS Corp. (CSE: DVR)(CSE: DVR.CN) ("Deveron" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has secured a new contract with Bonduelle North America, ("Bonduelle"), part of the Bonduelle Group, the largest producer of ready-to-use vegetables in the world.

"Deveron continues to secure relationships with global leaders in agricultural innovation," commented David MacMillan, Deveron's President and CEO. "Large enterprise scale operators can benefit from working with Deveron to integrate near-real time, field level data into their workflow, improving efficiencies in crop scouting and better management of input applications. We are excited to collaborate with Bonduelle on their mission of making their producers the best and most efficient possible."

Bonduelle has a long history of supporting growers in mastering agriculture by combining farming practices that respect the environment and deliver high quality production to offer consumers healthier vegetables. With its focus on sustainable agriculture, preserving soil quality and conserving natural resources are central. Data plays an important role in this process.

"At Bonduelle, we intensively manage each field from planting to harvest alongside the growers we work with, thus making sure decisions are made at the right time in the crop's life," commented Jennifer Thompson, Bonduelle Americas. "The potential for agronomic support that drones provide tie in with our focus on sustainably increasing production on all of our fields, year over year. Bonduelle has a unique opportunity to support its growers through investing in leading technology that we ultimately hope will help our growers produce better crop. We look forward to continuing our work with Deveron into the 2017 grow season."

About Bonduelle North America:

Bonduelle North America is a well-established vegetable processing business in the Americas with over 2,000 employees and 800 growers who grow over 100,000 acres across 17 different vegetable crops and operates several production sites: 8 in Canada, 4 in the United States. These sites are used to transform frozen and canned vegetables and a variety of canned sauces, baked beans, legumes and soups. As well as producing for major retail brands, the American subsidiary also markets vegetables under its own brands, including Arctic Gardens and Graves in Canada, and Bonduelle in Canada and the United States.

About Deveron UAS:

Deveron is a full-service enterprise drone data services company focused on agriculture offering the opportunity to increase yields and reduce costs through the use of sophisticated Unmanned Aerial Systems ("UAS" or "drones"), sensors, software and analytics. Deveron's drone data service network allows enterprise level customers to obtain on-demand, actionable data and eliminates technology and capital risks.

For more information and to join our community, please visit .

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under Canadian securities laws. Without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Company are forward looking statements that involve various degrees of risk. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current views with respect to possible future events and conditions and, by their nature, are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific to the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. The following are important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements: changes in the world wide price of agricultural commodities, general market conditions, risks inherent in agriculture, the uncertainty of future profitability and the uncertainty of access to additional capital. Additional information regarding the material factors and assumptions that were applied in making these forward looking statements as well as the various risks and uncertainties we face are described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of our annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis of our financial results and other continuous disclosure documents and financial statements we file with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities which are available at . The Company undertakes no obligation to update this forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. The Company relies on litigation protection for forward looking statements.

Contacts:



Deveron UAS Corp.

David MacMillan

President & CEO

416-367-4571 ext. 226





More information:

http://www.deveronuas.com/



PressRelease by

Deveron UAS Corp.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/10/2016 - 12:00

Language: English

News-ID 506131

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Deveron UAS Corp.

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 14



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease