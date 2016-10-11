Stingray Reports Second Quarter 2017 Results

Stingray Digital Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A)(TSX: RAY.B) (the "Corporation"; "Stingray"), a leading business-to-business multi-platform music and in-store media solutions provider, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2016.

"We are pleased with our second quarter results which include a 15.1% increase in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of $8.2 million. For the quarter, Adjusted EBITDA margin reached 33.5%, a notable improvement over the 32.1% reported in the first quarter of Fiscal 2017 and in line with our current scenario for a gradual improvement throughout the year on a sequential basis. As indicated before, incremental synergies from acquisitions completed in Fiscal 2016 will support the gradual margin improvement," said Eric Boyko, President, CEO and co-founder of Stingray.

"The increase in revenues for the second quarter was due primarily to acquisitions, a large contract in the U.S. combined with growth in Commercial Music in Canada. For the same period, international revenue increased by 27.7% and reached 42.7% of total revenue. Adjusted EBITDA growth largely reflects the contribution of acquisitions.

"We recently announced the addition of four new music video channels to our long-term distribution agreement with Shaw Communications. Shaw will now carry Stingray Vibe, Stingray Juicebox, Stingray Loud and Stingray Retro, which were acquired from Bell in July 2016 and completely rebranded. This is in addition to the prior agreement, which included Stingray Concerts, Stingray Karaoke, and Stingray Music. Considering the rapid evolution of the Canadian TV industry, our clients are always looking at different ways to improve their content to keep viewers interested and engaged.

"Our recent agreement with KlowdTV, an up-and-coming and innovative player in the online television streaming industry, can only further emphasize the multi-platform aspect of our business model and our capacity to participate in the new state-of-the-art distribution platforms that will shape the future of our industry. Under the terms of the agreement, KlowdTV subscribers will have continued access to 50 Stingray Music linear audio channels.

"To further expand our growing content library and provide a more comprehensive classical music offering, we recently announced the acquisition from Berlin-based EuroArts of hundreds of exclusive concerts and documentaries and also an option to purchase all future content. The classical musical audience is large (estimated at 40 million in the U.S. market alone) and a very attractive niche market.

"Going forward, we continue to see many opportunities to expand our multimedia content and leverage it via our 400 million Pay TV subscriber base, and we expect to maintain the pace of our acquisition program for the remainder of the current fiscal year," concluded Mr. Boyko.

Second Quarter Results

The Corporation generated revenues of $24.5 million in the second quarter of Fiscal 2017, an increase of 15.1% compared with revenues of $21.3 million a year ago. The increase was primarily due to the acquisitions of iConcerts and Digital Media Distribution ("DMD") in Fiscal 2016 combined with growth in Commercial Music in Canada.

Recurring revenues were up 14.9% to $21.6 million over the same period last year and remained at 88% of total revenues for the quarter. International revenues again posted continue solid growth and represented 42.7% of total revenues, up from 38.5% last year.

Music Broadcasting revenues increased 15.3% to $18.0 million, mainly due to the acquisitions of iConcerts and DMD, and new contracts signed in the U.S. Commercial Music revenues rose 14.6% to $6.5 million, mainly as a result of organic growth in music and digital signage recurring revenues and the acquisition of Numedia, which generated additional recurring music revenues and non-recurring revenues related to equipment sales.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $8.2 million or 33.5% of revenues, compared to $7.6 million or 35.8% of revenues a year earlier. The 7.8% increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to the acquisitions realized in Fiscal 2016 and 2017, partially offset by higher operating expenses related to international expansion. The decrease in EBITDA margin was mainly related to recent acquisitions from which future synergies are expected in upcoming quarters.

For the second quarter, the Corporation reported a net income of $1.4 million, or $0.03 per share (diluted), compared to $9.2 million, or $0.18 per share (diluted) for the same period last year. The decrease was mainly attributable to the one-time gain on fair value of AppDirect of $7.5 million and the change in fair value of contingent considerations, both of which occurred in the second quarter of last year, and increased general and administrative expenses related to legal fees, acquisitions and settlements.

Adjusted Net income decreased 12.8% to $5.4 million, or $0.10 per share (diluted), compared to $6.2 million, or $0.12 per share (diluted) a year ago. The decrease was primarily due to the higher change in fair value of contingent considerations and higher foreign exchange gain recognised in the second quarter of last year.

Cash flow from operating activities increased to $3.6 million versus $0.9 million a year earlier, mainly due to the positive net change in working cash capital items associated with lower accounts receivables and higher trade payables paid. Adjusted free cash decreased to $5.2 million, compared to $6.4 million for the same period a year ago. The net change was mainly related to higher income tax paid and lower foreign exchange gain partially offset by higher Adjusted EBITDA.

As of September 30, 2016, the Corporation had cash and cash equivalents of $2.6 million and a revolving credit facility of $100.0 million, of which approximately $58.9 million was unused, allowing it to pursue strategic acquisitions and achieve its growth objectives.

Six Months Results

Revenues for the first six months of Fiscal 2017 increased 19.1% to $49.1 million compared to $41.2 million a year ago. The increase in revenues was primarily due to the acquisitions combined with significant growth in international markets and the launch of new products.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 9.0% to $16.1 million from $14.8 million for the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to the acquisitions realized in Fiscal 2016 and 2017 partially offset by higher general and administrative expenses.

Adjusted net income for the first six months of Fiscal 2017 decreased 3.4% to $10.6 million, or $0.21 per share (diluted), compared to $11.0 million, or $0.24 per share (diluted) a year ago.

Declaration of Dividend

On November 9, 2016, the Corporation has declared a dividend of $0.04 per subordinate voting share, variable subordinate voting share and multiple voting share. The dividend will be payable on or around December 15, 2016, to holders of subordinate voting shares, variable subordinate voting shares and multiple voting shares on record as of November 30, 2016.

The Corporation's dividend policy is at the discretion of the Board of Directors and may vary depending upon, among other things, our available cash flow, results of operations, financial condition, business growth opportunities and other factors that the Board of Directors may deem relevant.

The dividends paid are designated as "eligible" dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any corresponding provisions of provincial and territorial tax legislation.

Additional Business Highlights

On July 14, 2016, the Corporation announced it has signed a multi-year contract renewal with the National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC) for its Stingray Music service. Under the terms of the renewal, the NCTC's 800 member companies will have continued access to 50 Stingray Music linear audio channels.

On October 13, 2016, the Corporation announced that it has extended its long-term distribution agreement with Shaw Communications Inc. Under the term of this extension, Shaw Cable and Shaw Direct will now carry Stingray's four music video TV channels (Stingray Vibe, Stingray Juicebox, Stingray Loud, and Stingray Retro) in addition to Stingray Concerts, Stingray Karaoke, and Stingray Music.

On October 14, 2016, the Corporation announced the acquisition of hundreds of exclusive concerts and documentaries from Berlin-based EuroArts Music International GmbH (EuroArts), a producer and distributor of classical music film productions, for a total consideration of EUR 1.1 million (CA$1.6 million). EuroArts will continue to distribute the acquired programs and will maintain its distribution, acquisition and production businesses.

On October 20, 2016, the Corporation announced that it has signed a distribution agreement for its Stingray Music service with KlowdTV, an online subscription platform for streaming television. Under the terms of the agreement, KlowdTV subscribers will have continued access to 50 Stingray Music linear audio channels.

Conference Call

The Corporation will hold a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, November 10, 2016, at 10:00 AM (ET). Interested parties can join the call by dialing 647-788-4922 (Toronto) or 1-877-223-4471 (toll free). If you are unable to call at this time, you may access a tape recording of the conference call by dialing 416-621-4642 (Toronto) or 1-800-585-8367 (toll free) followed by access code: 4935097. This tape recording will be available until midnight, December 8, 2016.

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A)(TSX: RAY.B) is a leading business-to-business multi-platform music and in-store media solutions provider operating on a global scale, reaching an estimated 400 million Pay-TV subscribers (or households) in 152 countries. Geared towards individuals and businesses alike, Stingray's products include the following leading digital music and video services: Stingray Music, Stingray Concerts, Stingray Brava, Stingray Djazz, Stingray Music Videos, Stingray Lite TV, Stingray Ambiance, Stingray Karaoke, Festival 4K, and iConcerts. Stingray also offers various business solutions, including music and digital display-based solutions, through its Stingray Business division. Stingray is headquartered in Montreal and currently has close to 300 employees worldwide, including in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Switzerland, France, Israel, Australia and South Korea. Stingray was recognized in 2013 and 2014 as a finalist in the Top 50 of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 list, and figures amongst PROFIT magazine's fastest-growing Canadian companies. In 2016, Stingray was awarded best IR for an IPO at the IR Magazine Awards - Canada. For more information, please visit

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information includes information with respect to Stingray's goals, beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "may", "would", "should", "could", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "plan", "foresee", "believe", and "continue", or the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions. Please note, however, that not all forward-looking information contains these terms and phrases. Forward-looking information is based upon a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Stingray's control. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors identified in Stingray's prospectus dated May 26, 2015, which is available on SEDAR at . Consequently, all of the forward-looking information contained herein is qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that Stingray anticipates will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on Stingray's business, financial condition or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date hereof, and Stingray does not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Non-IFRS Measures

The Corporation believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are important measures when analyzing its operating profitability without being influenced by financing decisions, non-cash items and income taxes strategies. Comparison with peers is also easier as companies rarely have the same capital and financing structure. The Corporation believes that Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share are important measures as it demonstrates its core bottom-line profitability. The Corporation believes that Adjusted free cash flow is an important measure when assessing the amount of cash generated after accounting for capital expenditures and non-core charges. It demonstrates cash available to make business acquisitions, pay dividend and reduce debt. The Corporation believes that Net debt including and excluding contingent considerations and Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA are important measures when analyzing the significance of debt on the Corporation's statement of financial position. Each of these non-IFRS financial measures is not an earnings or cash flow measure recognized by IFRS and does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Our method of calculating such financial measures may differ from the methods used by other issuers and, accordingly, our definition of these non-IFRS financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned that non-IFRS financial measures should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of our performance or to cash flows from operating activities as measures of liquidity and cash flows.

The following tables show the reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted EBITDA:

The following table shows the reconciliation of Cash flow from operating activities to Adjusted free cash flow:

Note to readers: Condensed interim consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis of Operating Results and Financial Position are available on the Corporation's website at and on SEDAR at .

