EverString Hires Seasoned Chief Financial Officer

Scott Broomfield, former CFO, General Manager and CMO of Xactly Corporation joins EverString as CFO

(firmenpresse) - SAN MATEO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/10/16 -- EverString, the largest and fastest-growing predictive marketing and sales SaaS company, today announced that it has expanded its executive team to further the company's commitment to market and category leadership with the addition of Scott Broomfield as CFO.

"Scott will be a key member of our team as we continue to innovate and create new technology for B2B marketing and sales professionals," said J.J. Kardwell, President and Co-founder of EverString. "We are building a category-defining company that enables sales and marketing teams to build new pipeline and prioritize existing pipeline using applied AI and machine learning. We are thrilled to have Scott as part of our executive team for our next phase of growth."

Scott Broomfield joins EverString from Xactly, having a wide range of responsibilities in his time there. As CMO of Xactly he was responsible for worldwide marketing, helping the company build Xactly's global awareness and brand, build pipeline, and build a world-class marketing engine as the company continued to scale. Previously, as CFO of Xactly, Scott built the finance and HR teams, improved reporting systems, and completed two major financings. He was also the General Manager of Xactly's emerging SMB business. Additionally, Scott has held leadership positions at Sand Hill Management Partners, Gupta Technologies, and was a managing director at Hickey and Hill. Scott holds an MBA from Santa Clara University. Scott has more than 25 years of experience leading entrepreneurs in developing cloud-based software solutions.

"The opportunity in front of us is phenomenal -- using AI and machine learning to change an industry. No longer do sales and marketing teams need to guess who to target. Using EverString's technology, revenue teams can use advanced data science to have a more intelligent view into their total addressable market," said Scott Broomfield, CFO of EverString. "I am excited to join EverString and help them scale to the next level."

EverString helps B2B companies accelerate growth with its predictive marketing and predictive sales software-as-a-service (SaaS). EverString Audience Platform combines applied data science, machine learning and artificial intelligence with the broadest set of data signals from more than 27 million companies. EverString's predictive marketing solutions enable marketers to create relevant audiences of target companies, and its predictive sales solutions bring machine learning-assisted prospecting to sales professionals. Marketing and sales teams use EverString to expand their databases with net-new, relevant companies and people, prioritize and focus resources on the right prospects, and enrich their database records for better context and insights into key prospects. EverString is backed by leading investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, IDG Ventures and Lakestar. For more information, visit .

