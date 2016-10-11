       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Explore a World of Healthcare Printing Solutions with BIXOLON at Medica 2016

(firmenpresse) - Medica (14-17 November 2016, Düsseldorf, Germany)  BIXOLON, the global manufacturer of advanced Receipt, Label and Mobile Printers will be exhibiting on booth Hall 6, B51 at Medica 2016 showcasing a dynamic selection of medical label and patient-ID wristband printing solutions throughout the show.

For visitors looking for pharmaceutical labelling or patient identification solutions, BIXOLON will be highlighting the uses of Direct Thermal or Thermal Transfer desktop printing for the healthcare industry. Showcasing the SLP-TX220 2 high performance Thermal Transfer Bluetooth label printer with BIXOLONs innovative patient B-wrist banding. Alongside the SLP-TX420 4 Thermal Transfer or Direct Thermal Wi-Fi Desktop Label Printer capable of producing high quality text, barcodes and QR code label printing.

Highlighting the latest in portable mobile printing technology, BIXOLON will be demonstrating the SPP-R200III 2 linerless printing solution. Supporting Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB and Serial connectivity for consistent, high quality label printing from Android, iOS and Windows® smart devices. The SPP-R200III linerless printing solution provides an ecological alternative to traditional label printing, enabling variable length labelling, perfect for gathering patient information.

BIXOLONs healthcare printing solutions are easily integrated with PC-based systems or innovative Apple iOS, Android or Windows® wireless tablet based solutions, explains Charlie Kim, Managing Director of BIXOLON Europe GmbH. Providing Direct Thermal, Thermal Transfer and Linerless labelling techniques for a range of applications from patient wrist banding to medical labelling. BIXOLON produces safe, hygienic printing solutions for a range of medical applications.



BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of dependable innovative and advanced printing technologies that include POS, Auto ID and Mobile receipt & label printers for a range of environments. BIXOLON views its printing technology as an essential tool for any business and holds itself to the highest standards, since dedication to customers is its core belief.

BIXOLONs FAST, FLEXIBLE and FRIENDLY approach to business has much to do with its recent success.

Annette Carr
European Marketing Manager
Bixolon Europe GmbH
Marketing(at)bixolon.eu
Tel: +49-211-68-78-54-0
www.BixolonEU.com



