Reliq Health Technologies Announces Patient Enrollment at Imperial College Hospital London for Pilot with National Health Service England for Remote Patient Monitoring and Care Collaboration



(firmenpresse) -

Reliq Health Technologies Announces Patient Enrollment at Imperial College Hospital London for Pilot with National Health Service England for Remote Patient Monitoring and Care Collaboration



VANCOUVER, BC, November 10, 2016 / - Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTCQB:RQHTF) (Reliq or the Company), a technology company focused on developing innovative mobile health (mHealth) and telemedicine solutions for Community-Based Healthcare, is pleased to announce that it has begun enrolling patients in the pilot of its remote patient monitoring and care collaboration solution with the NHS England.



We are very excited to be launching our pilot with the NHS England and enrolling patients at our pilot site, Imperial College Hospital, London, UK. said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health. The goal of this pilot is to demonstrate the value of Reliq Healths self-care solution in improving health outcomes and reducing the cost of care delivery for chronic disease patients after they are discharged home from hospital. Our platform uses a combination of secure cloud-based software, voice technology, wearables and sensors to support patients and their loved ones in proactively managing their chronic conditions at home, reducing exacerbations and disease-related complications, decreasing healthcare costs and enhancing patient and family satisfaction.



The NHS England is the largest single-payer healthcare system in the world, with an annual budget of over £100 Billion. There are over 15 million patients in England who are coping with at least one long-term health condition. These chronic conditions not only negatively impact patients quality of life, but also account for over half of all General Practitioner (GP) appointments and 70% of hospital bed days. NHS England has estimated that improvements in self-care in this population could result in £584m in savings by 2021. Reliqs digital health solution creates a fully automated virtual hospital ward in the patients home, providing real-time tracking of patients vital signs, medication adherence, and movements within the home. The Reliq Health platform provides patients with audible alerts and reminders to collect their vitals, take their medications and perform prescribed rehab or fitness activities to support proactive self-care. Patient education materials are also provided through the Reliq Health platform to help patients and their families better understand and manage their chronic conditions.





ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Dr. Lisa Crossley

CEO and Director



For further information: CORE Capital Partners at 604-566-9233 or investors(at)ccpartnersinc.com



Reliq Health Technologies Inc.

#1128 - 789 West Pender Street

Vancouver, B.C., V6C 1H2

Tel: 778-707-6673

Fax: 604-608-3906



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements".



We caution you that such "forward-looking statements" involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.



Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to commercial operations, including technology development, anticipated revenues, projected size of market, and other information that is based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.



Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (the "Company") does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, technology development and marketing activities, the Company's historical experience with technology development, uninsured risks. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.









PressRelease by

Reliq Health Technologies Inc.

Company information / Profile:Requests:







Date: 11/10/2016 - 14:17

Language: English

News-ID 506170

Character count: 4747

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Reliq Health Technologies Inc.

Stadt: Wien





Number of hits: 55



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease