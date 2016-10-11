Live a Low carbon and High efficient Life with Airwheel intelligent folding electric assist bicycles

Saving energy, reducing air pollution and improving transportation efficiency are the main problems for the whole world in transportation.

(firmenpresse) - Nowadays, the traffic jam and air pollution are mainly caused by the huge volume of automobiles. The conventional transportation tools such as bicycle, automobile and bus have their own advantages and limits in solving these problems which make it hard for any one of these conventional tools to play a dominant role in transportation. The advent of Airwheel electric mobility scooter is to help people conquer this problem. As the newest and the most fashionable transport, Airwheel has attracted more and more investors, manufacturers and consumers. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/791543457986641921



In the traffic rush hours, the great amount of automobiles will always increase the traffic load and lead to traffic jam. The gas emission will affect not only the environment but also the healthy of urban citizens. Airwheel green 2 wheel electric scooter have some sharp edges on reducing the air pollution. Airwheel is born to help solve these problems mentioned above. Airwheel eco-friendly electric scooter is completely motivated by electricity power with not any polluted air released.



Subway and bus play an important role now to solve the traffic jam problem, but they are much less convenient and flexible than automobiles. Airwheel mini electric scooter is small in size and light in weight that is extremely portable, like the Airwheel E3 backpack e bike. It is more convenient and energy-saving than walking and riding bicycle for long distance travelling. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ



Whats more, Airwheel also continuously makes breakthroughs and aims at high quality as well as high safety. Airwheel intelligent electric scooter also does users a favor to solve the safety problem, as it is equipped with comprehensive protection systems. It is not necessary for users to worry that vehicles will be easy to get lost during a travelling trip, since one can just pack an Airwheel within his bag and take it anywhere he wants. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H30NypbEq24&feature=youtu.be





To sum up, the portability of Airwheel electric assist bike has made it the best make-up for other transportation tools and the low carbon and high efficiency have made it the best choice for urban travelling trips.



