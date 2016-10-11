Reduxio and MR2 Solutions Help VCA Consultants Improve Storage Performance and Reduce Costs

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/10/16 -- VCA Consultants, a distinguished engineering firm that provides structural engineering design and consulting services for residential and commercial real estate projects throughout California, has selected Reduxio Systems' storage and data protection solutions to modernize its IT Infrastructure. VCA Consultants selected Reduxio's technology through reseller channel partner MR2 Solutions and will be using Reduxio's groundbreaking enterprise hybrid storage array to help the firm simplify and streamline its IT environment in order to react to cyclical market forces and business demands and increase productivity.

California's residential and commercial real estate market continues to thrive, as prices remain at near peak levels, with limited inventory and low-interest rates playing in its favor, according to the California Realtor Association. To address these market demands, VCA Consultants uses Building Information Models (BIM) and 3D Modeling projects and has pioneered the use of AutoCAD® REVIT® in structural design. As the design software applications that VCA uses require significant amounts of storage capacity and put a lot of performance demand on storage, it turned to Reduxio to help innovate its IT infrastructure.

"VCA is known for leading edge solutions to enable architects and developers to build more creatively and cost effectively," said David Briski, IT manager at VCA Consultants. "We are always exploring ways to enhance the performance of our IT infrastructure to better serve our clients. Reduxio's technology allows VCA to offer its clients the latest advances in 3-D modeling and provide stable and reliable professional services while improving productivity, continuously protecting its data from losses, automating backup and recovery and containing costs."

To improve performance, was installed and configured for VMware ESXi 6. Virtual servers and desktops were migrated from a previous spinning disk system to Reduxio's flash storage solution with in-line, in-memory de-duplication and compression. Reduxio's solution allows fine-grain recovery of virtual machines and databases to protect VCA from data loss in the event of an outage or a malware attack.

"Our solution is able to seamlessly integrate with VCA Consultants' current storage environment, maximizing its current investment while reducing the risks to critical structural design data associated with previous 24-hour backup cycles and spinning disks," said Mike Grandinetti, chief marketing and corporate strategy officer of Reduxio. "We're proud to be working with our reseller partner MR2 Solutions, who have a demonstrated expertise in applying next generation storage and data center technologies on behalf of its clients. We've worked together to help transform VCA Consultants' storage environment to be more cost-effective, while improving performance and user productivity."

"Traditional storage solutions have become increasingly complex and expensive to deploy in an environment like VCA Consultants' with constantly changing working set and large data sets," said Ron Salazar, president of MR2 Solutions. "To reduce the complexity and streamline operations we chose Reduxio's solution, which provides the added benefit of easily integrating with existing tools, resulting in significant savings."

For more than 30 years, the engineers at VCA have combined expertise with a passion for construction to serve as a trusted advisor for architects, developers and contractors who turn to VCA to deliver competitive, build-able and timely structural engineering solutions. VCA Structural is a division of VCA Consultants, which also provides building department plan review, municipal staffing /executive search and green certification/energy modeling.

MR2 Solutions, Inc. is a full-service solutions integration company with over a decade of experience in a highly competitive technology industry. Our experience covers the spectrum of network infrastructure technology solutions focusing on Data Consolidation, Disaster Recovery, Business Continuity through Virtualization and Network Management.

Reduxio's groundbreaking technology liberates companies' data no matter where it lives -- on disk, SSD or flash. The company's enterprise hybrid storage array gives customers the freedom to do with their data what they need to do, when they need to, safely, reliably and with blinding speed. Reduxio delivers all-flash performance at the cost of disk-based systems, providing the first-ever built-in data protection that allows to-the-second recovery without upfront administration. Reduxio is backed by Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in storage solutions, Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Carmel Ventures and Intel. Learn more at and follow us on and .

