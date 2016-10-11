HealthLinc Medical Equipment to distribute B-TEMIA's Keeogo(TM) powered walking assistance device in British Columbia

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA and QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/10/16 -- B-TEMIA Inc., a leader in the human augmentation market with its proprietary dermoskeletal technology, and HealthLinc Medical Equipment Ltd. (dba HME Mobility & Accessibility), one of British Columbia's largest home medical equipment providers, today announce that they executed an agreement whereby HME Mobility & Accessibility will be the distributor of the Keeogo powered walking assistance device in British Columbia.

"B-TEMIA is proud to partner with HME Mobility & Accessibility which has a long history of servicing home users for their mobility and accessibility needs. With HME, we will now be able to make available our acquisition process of the Keoogo to potential customers who have been asking for a point of sale in B.C.," stated Stephane Bedard, Founder and CEO of B-TEMIA. "Moreover, this partnership represents a key milestone in our strategic expansion in the Canadian market."

"On behalf of management and staff at HME Mobility and Accessibility, it gives me great pride to announce our ground-breaking partnership agreement with B-TEMIA as we introduce Keeogo to British Columbia," said Cameron Fleming, one of HME's two principals. "The founders and developers at B-TEMIA are justly proud of their wonderful technology and outstanding products, and similarly we at HME are extremely pleased to be able to offer Keeogo to our many clients, both new and long-standing."

About Keeogo

Keeogo is a powered walking assistance device developed by B-TEMIA. It has been used by individuals with degenerative medical conditions such as knee/hip osteoarthritis, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, stroke, incomplete spinal cord injury (SCI) and other conditions that limit mobility. Used as rehabilitation equipment or as a daily commodity for walking, Keeogo is commercially available for purchase or rental in Canada. It is currently under investigation in a multicenter pivotal clinical trial aiming for Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance, a prerequisite to enter the US market.

About B-TEMIA

Founded in 2010, B-TEMIA Inc. is a medical device manufacturer that develops and markets cutting-edge products for the growing market of human augmentation systems. B-TEMIA operates through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, B-TEMIA Inc. and B-TEMIA USA Inc., in the medical, industrial and military fields. B-TEMIA owns a patented technology called Dermoskeleton that restores, maintains or enhances the mobility of users.

About HME Mobility & Accessibility

HME Mobility & Accessibility began as a local medical equipment rental company and during the past 20 years has grown to become one of the largest independent dealers of Mobility and Home Medical Equipment in British Columbia. With over 40 staff and 20 years in business HME is fully active in products that promote independence through mobility and accessibility.

