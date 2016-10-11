2016 Ontario Export Awards Finalists Announced

Awards will be presented at Toronto gala on November 22

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/10/16 -- The Ontario Export Awards 2016 finalists have been announced. The judging committee selected a diverse range of manufacturers and technology companies for their innovative approaches to expanding in global markets.

Award winners will be announced at a luncheon gala on November 22, 2016 at the International Centre in Toronto. The event is expected to draw close to 200 manufacturing executives and representatives from trade, government and industry.

The 2016 finalists are as follows:

The overall Exporter of the Year Award will be presented to one of the finalists, and an International Business Studies Student Award will also be given; along with a Global Reach Award to a company demonstrating success with forging international trade links.

About the Ontario Export Awards

Presented by CanadianManufacturing.com and Plant, the Ontario Export Awards are the province's most prestigious awards paying tribute to the innovative approaches of Ontario's top exporting companies.

WHEN: Tuesday, November 22, 11:00 am (Networking Reception and Lunch)

WHERE: International Centre, 6900 Airport Road, Mississauga, Ont.-ORION A

PURCHASE TICKETS:

The 2016 Ontario Export Awards are sponsored by HSBC and SYSPRO Canada, along with Grant Thornton LLP, Machines Italia/Italian Trade Commission, UPS, Export Development Canada (EDC), Invest Buffalo Niagara and the Province of Ontario.

Association and nomination partnerships include Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters, Excellence in Manufacturing Consortium, the Canadian Food Exporters Association, Supply Chain Management Association, Forum for International Trade Training, and Win Global Partners.

For more information visit:

Contacts:



Annex Business Media





More information:

http://www.ontarioexportawards.com/



PressRelease by

Ontario Export Awards

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/10/2016 - 14:00

Language: English

News-ID 506204

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Ontario Export Awards

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 7



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease