Opengear Adds to Product Line, Announces Leadership Hires Amid Sustained Sales and Channel Growth

New appointments strengthen Opengear's business deployment and marketing teams as product capabilities continue to expand

PISCATAWAY, NJ -- Opengear, a leading provider of critical infrastructure management solutions, today announced a key extension to its console server product line alongside new additions to its management team.

Opengear's versatile selection of network management products and capabilities now includes the 96-port , designed to meet the needs of enterprises managing a high density of network devices in data centers and at remote sites. With the availability of the CM7196A, Opengear has expanded its console server options to offer customers anywhere from 4 to 96 ports, with integrated USB and Ethernet connections.

At the same time, Opengear's expansive product line continues to deliver an array of built-in features that make out-of-band management more intelligent, proactive, and effective. These include , which automatically monitors system health and environmental conditions to detect faults before issues arise, as well as embedded cellular connectivity and for strengthening network resilience whenever primary connections fail. The full suite of Opengear solutions also offers Zero Touch Provisioning, eliminating manual configuration when deploying new Opengear devices over a network. Opengear's products are expanding into new markets as well; the IM7200 Infrastructure Manager and CM7100 Console Server the China Compulsory Certificate, certifying these devices for import, sale and use within the country.

Marcio Saito, CTO of Opengear, will be outlining his view of the market trends at the conference in Boston on December 8, with a presentation on "NetOps Meets DevOps: Network Infrastructure Management Automation."

In support of the continued growth, Opengear is making two additions to the company's leadership team. Steve Cummins, the new Senior Director of Marketing, joins Opengear with a background in product marketing and demand generation across several respected technology companies -- including senior marketing roles at Panasonic, Veeco Semiconductors, and Emcore. Ted Zhang, Opengear's new Director of Business Development, arrives as a seasoned engineer, marketer, and strategist. He previously served as Business Development Manager for the Verizon Innovation Program, leading a team tasked with expanding the telecommunication giant's Internet of Things ecosystem and helping its partners certify and commercialize their IoT devices. These hires further Opengear's continued investments, capitalizing on new talent and enabling company expansion.

"The strategic additions we're making to our products and personnel sync perfectly with our goals of increasing our value to customers and continuing to develop our network of resellers, distributors, and systems integrators," said Gary Marks, CEO, Opengear. "We look forward to continuing in our role as an innovator in the IT infrastructure management space, and to extending our network resilience solutions to new businesses and partner organizations."

Founded in 2004, Opengear delivers next generation intelligent solutions for managing critical IT and communications infrastructure. Opengear's solutions, featuring embedded Smart OOB technology, equip our customers' networks with intelligent automation and bulletproof resilience, enabling them to optimize technical operations and secure business continuity. The company is headquartered in New Jersey, with a manufacturing facility in Utah, R&D operations in Australia and Silicon Valley, and sales offices in Europe, Asia and the USA. For more information, please visit .





