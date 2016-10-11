Saint Jean Carbon has a new CTO, Dr. Zhongwei Chen

(firmenpresse) - OAKVILLE, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/10/16 -- Saint Jean Carbon Inc. ("Saint Jean" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: SJL), a carbon science company engaged in the exploration of natural graphite properties and related carbon products, is pleased to announce that the Company has a new Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Dr. Zhongwei Chen PhD, MSChE, BS, Canadian Research Chair and Professor in Advanced Materials for Clean Energy Waterloo Institute for Nanotechnology Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Waterloo. Dr. Zhongwei Chen will lead the technology planning, engineering and implementation of all of the Company's clean energy storage and energy creation initiatives.

Dr. Zhongwei Chen's research work covers advanced materials and electrodes for PEM fuel cells, lithium ion batteries and zinc-air batteries. His education; PhD, University of California - Riverside, MSChE, East China University of Science and Technology, China, BS, Nanjing University of Technology, China. His honours and awards; Early Researcher Award, Ministry of Economic Development and Innovation, Ontario, Canada (2012), NSERC Discovery Accelerator Award (2014), Canada Research Chair in Advanced Materials for Clean Energy (2014), and E.W.R Steacie Memorial Fellowship (2016). Please follow the link to the full website for complete in-depth details.

Dr. Zhongwei Chen, CTO, commented: "I have had the opportunity to work very closely with Saint Jean Carbon over the last year, specifically with their advanced spherical coated graphite for lithium-ion batteries and the very promising results have me hopeful that we, together with my global partners, will build the best and most advanced graphite electrode materials for the growing electric car and mass energy storage industries. We feel it is imperative to make sure that in every step we take towards future supply, we demonstrate our team strengths and constant superior technological advancements."

Paul Ogilvie, CEO, commented: "On behalf of the Board of Directors, Shareholders and Stakeholders, I am honoured that Zhongwei has chosen our Company, over the hundreds of other possible suitors. We feel our working relationship over the last year has proven a very strong bond between our raw material and his engineering excellence. We are in a constant drive to move forward as fast as we can with the very best people, and with this appointment, we have just topped our own expectations."

About Saint Jean Carbon

Saint Jean is a publicly traded carbon science company, with interest in graphite mining claims in the province of Quebec in Canada. For the latest information on Saint Jean's properties and news please refer to the website:

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Saint Jean Carbon Inc.

Paul Ogilvie, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, concerning Saint Jean's business and affairs. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "intends" "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and are naturally subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially. The forward-looking statements in this news release assume, inter alia, that the conditions for completion of the Transaction, including regulatory and shareholder approvals, if necessary, will be met.

Although Saint Jean believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct.

Statements of past performance should not be construed as an indication of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors, including those discussed above, could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this press release, and Saint Jean assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Contacts:



Saint Jean Carbon Inc.

Information Contact :

(905) 844-1200





More information:

http://www.saintjeancarbon.com



PressRelease by

Saint Jean Carbon Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/10/2016 - 14:00

Language: English

News-ID 506208

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Saint Jean Carbon Inc.

Stadt: OAKVILLE, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 7



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease