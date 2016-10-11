Hootsuite Launches Mobile App to Simplify Photo Editing, Sourcing and Sharing for Social

Source and create visually compelling images to strengthen customer engagement with easy-to-use image solution

, the most widely used platform for managing social media, has introduced Hootsuite Enhance, an iPhone app that makes it easy for marketers to source, edit and optimize photos for social network sharing.

According to a by the CMO Council, 93% of marketers say photo content is important to their marketing strategies. Hootsuite Enhance allows users to create engaging photo content that is ready to use across networks including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Pinterest. With a toolkit of effects, filters and fonts, Hootsuite Enhance gives users the ability to customize and create compelling images that can be quickly resized for their social channels.

"We're in a mobile-first, visually driven age. Images and photos dramatically increase engagement by humanizing social media content," said Penny Wilson, chief marketing officer for Hootsuite. "Businesses using Hootsuite Enhance can optimize the impact and reach of their posts, effortlessly and on-the-fly. Now more than ever, the old saying is true - a picture is worth a thousand words."

The Hootsuite Enhance app provides a simple user interface that enable users to:

Featuring an intuitive, icon-based interface, Hootsuite Enhance offers effortless, anywhere photo editing, to create compelling images perfect for sharing on social networks.

About Hootsuite

Hootsuite is the most widely used platform for managing social media, loved by over 15 million people around the globe and trusted by more than 800 of the Fortune 1000. With Hootsuite, brands harness the power of social. Our platform brings together your social networks and integrates with hundreds of business applications. It's the place to build customer relationships, listen to the needs of the market and grow your revenue. To learn more, visit .

