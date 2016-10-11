BeyondTrust Technology Predictions for 2017 and Beyond

Behavior-based authentication, state-sponsored cyber terrorism and IoT regulations top the list of the biggest possibilities for the coming year

(firmenpresse) - PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/10/16 -- , the leading cyber security company dedicated to preventing privilege misuse and stopping unauthorized access, today announced its , along with five technology events to watch for in the . The cyber security threat landscape continuously grows in complexity and scope, leading to new attacks, innovations, regulations and security measures every year. As the Internet of Things continues to change the world and the way people live, it will also continue to open threat possibilities for all connected devices, whether they be consumer products or industrial systems. 2017 will be no different -- a year of change, growth, and advancement.

And in the next five years, technological threats and innovation may drive us to a world we scarcely recognize, for good and for bad. Imagine the implications of compromised self-driving cars. Consider embedded identification technology, powered by the human body in which it resides, giving two-factor identification new meaning. Five years could bring the end of privacy laws, operating systems and anti-virus software. Might we even see a video game take down the North Korean regime?

Following are BeyondTrust's top 10 technology predictions for 2017:

1. 2017 will see the first large scale attack by one nation against another, and be acknowledged as an attack and the techniques used considered as weapons.

2. , one of the most dangerous user practices, will take center stage amid large security breaches, convincing more people to use unique passwords.

3. Manufacturers will be forced to tighten security, including patchable firmware/software, secured authentication, and controlled , driven by .

4. Following constant DDoS attacks above the 500GB mark, a new startup that directly attacks and patches botnet systems will launch in an unregulated country, and patch a hundred million hosts.

5. Pressure, typing speed and fingerprints will be used to advance biometric recognition to protect devices from cybercrime.



6. Mobility, cloud deployments and increased regulation will drive innovation in identity verification.

7. Since the government has infiltrated the Tor network, companies will start to setup cross-country file transfer networks, moving toward a fully encrypted, clear text network.

8. A hard stance on outdated software accessing banking systems will knock user acceptance down 40 percent, but increase the purchase of new computers, Chrome books, mobile devices, and tablets that are more secure than older systems.

9. Most attacks will begin with an exploit taking advantage of a known vulnerability where a patch has been readily available.

10. Attacks on cloud platforms, workloads, and enterprise SaaS applications convince organizations to expand their budgets.

BeyondTrust is a global information security software company that helps organizations prevent cyber attacks and unauthorized data access due to privilege abuse. Our solutions give you the visibility to confidently reduce risks and the control to take proactive, informed action against data breach threats. And because threats can come from anywhere, we built a platform that unifies the most effective technologies for addressing both internal and external risk: and . Our solutions grow with your needs, making sure you maintain control no matter where your company goes. BeyondTrust's security solutions are trusted by over 4,000 customers worldwide, including half of the Fortune 100. To learn more about BeyondTrust, please visit

