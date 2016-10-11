Impexium and Zoomdata Help Associations Achieve New Levels of Business Insight and More Intelligently Serve Members

Zoomdata analytics embedded directly in Impexium's membership management system

(firmenpresse) - SAN MATEO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/10/16 -- Impexium, a global provider of, today announced that it will be offering, developers of the world's fastest visual analytics platform for big data, to its customer base of local, state, and national associations, non-profits, professional societies and member-based organizations. Zoomdata's analytics suite will be offered as an App in Impexium's association management system (AMS).

"Imagine understanding the members of your organization so well that you know what additional benefits to offer them, when they'll need to take advantage of a service you offer or the likelihood they will renew or not. This is now a reality," said Nick Halsey, CMO of Zoomdata. "With Impexium and Zoomdata, associations will be uniquely positioned to build lasting, high-value relationships with members by transforming membership and organization data into insights that drive member engagement and staff actions."

Impexium's enterprise functionality combines the benefits of a true SaaS model to deliver a mobile-first, fully responsive, analytics driven platform to support the full range of association business, administrative and membership activities. By integrating Zoomdata into Impexium's baseline functionality, every customer will be empowered with the critical insight necessary to:

Take action based on facts rather than intuition

Proactively respond to changing conditions with members, prospects and partners

Enable intelligent interactions with individuals and organizations in real time

Impexium recognized associations, in order to compete effectively in today's fast-moving business climate, required advanced analytics and visualization tools to deliver the right insight to the right individual in real-time. The current reporting and ad hoc analysis tools offered by the traditional AMS vendors are not designed to meet these demands.

Zoomdata is an open platform that provides visual analytics solutions for big data. Natively architected for both cloud and on-premises deployments, its microservices architecture delivers visual analysis of big datasets in seconds. Zoomdata's patented Data Sharpening technology delivers the industry's fastest visual analytics for real-time streaming and historical data. Zoomdata's streaming architecture makes this possible by using Apache Spark as a complementary high performance engine. Zoomdata Fusion enables users to perform analytics across disparate data sources in a single view -- without the need to move or transform data.

"Our target market includes over 125,000 national and international associations, non-profits and member-based organizations. Eight out of ten Americans belong to one or more associations," said Barry Malek, Impexium's chief executive officer. "Impexium contains a seemingly endless amount of historical, financial, social and demographic data on members, former members, prospects and more. That's a lot of data. But, this data is useless unless it tells a story and enhances our customer's ability to drive desired results. Zoomdata will help Impexium's customers unlock the value hidden in their membership data."

"Initially, we were attracted by the ease in which we could embed Zoomdata into Impexium's platform," Malek continued. "The ease of use in building and creating visualizations combined with Zoomdata's deep feature set, such as the ability to drill down into the underlying data sources, allows all levels of the association to access the real-time insights required to respond to changing market conditions and drive results. Zoomdata enables Impexium's customers to better understand the 'why' and not just the 'what' of their membership data. We're really excited to offer flexible but powerful analytics and visualization tools to help associations achieve new levels of value and insight from their existing data and IT investments."

Smarter, Simpler Membership Management: Impexium's 100% web-based AMS supports the full range of association business, administrative and membership activities. We combine enterprise-level functionality with the benefits of a true software-as-a-service model to deliver a mobile-first, fully responsive design, analytics driven platform to trade associations, professional societies and non-profits of all sizes. Impexium helps associations transform their business by serving members more intelligently and profitably; reducing costs through increased flexibility; strengthening alignment of strategies and operations; and creating value for key relationships. Change your mind about what is possible. Schedule a . To request information on Impexium's products or services, please visit .com

, with five granted patents and one pending, develops the world's fastest visual analytics solution for big data. Using patented data sharpening and micro-query technologies, Zoomdata empowers business users to visually consume data in seconds, even across billions of rows of data. Zoomdata Fusion enables interactive analytics across disparate data sources, bridging modern and legacy data architectures, blending real-time streams and historical data, and unifying enterprise data with data in the cloud. Delivered in a microservices architecture for elastic scalability, Zoomdata runs on premises, in the cloud or embedded in an application. With offices in Chicago, IL, New York, NY, Redwood City, CA and Reston, VA, Zoomdata is venture-backed by Accel, Columbus Nova Technology Partners, Comcast Ventures, Goldman Sachs, NEA and Razor's Edge.

Zoomdata

