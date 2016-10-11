SkyKick and ConnectWise Integrate Products to Make Microsoft Managed Service Providers More Successful

New collaboration increases partner efficiency and profitability by enabling them to migrate and backup Microsoft Office 365 customers, and manage their IT presence in one place

(firmenpresse) - ORLANDO, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/10/16 -- SkyKick () and ConnectWise () announced today at the ConnectWise IT Nation conference product integration to enable partners to more efficiently deliver value to their Microsoft Office 365 customers. SkyKick is a global provider of cloud management software for information technology (IT) solution partners, and ConnectWise is a company that transforms how technology solution providers successfully build, manage and grow their businesses. By leveraging application program interfaces (APIs) through the and the , and will now be accessible inside the .

"This collaboration is a prime example of how SkyKick and ConnectWise are always innovating to help make our partners more successful," said Chris Rayner, vice president of product management, Skykick. "Many SkyKick partners already are ConnectWise partners, so having our products available within ConnectWise means they can now get all their business management needs met in one place -- making customer cloud service management more efficient than ever."

SkyKick Cloud Backup provides cloud-to-cloud backup, unlimited storage and one-click restore of lost Office 365 data, and the SkyKick Cloud Migration Suites allow IT consultants, system integrators, managed service providers, value-added resellers and other IT partners to automate an entire Office 365 migration project from initial sales to project completion. ConnectWise CloudConsole is a management, monitoring, and billing tool for Office 365 and Azure. SkyKick is the first independent software vendor that ConnectWise is making available via its CloudConsole.

Craig Fulton, vice president of product, ConnectWise, agrees that both companies share a similar vision when it comes to finding ways for their partners to build more successful cloud businesses. "More deeply integrating our technologies makes perfect sense and creates an experience that enables partners to more efficiently deliver their cloud and managed services offerings."

To learn more about this new collaboration, visit SkyKick at Booth 712 through Nov. 11 at the ConnectWise IT Nation conference in Orlando, Fla. To get SkyKick through ConnectWise, email or .

SkyKick is a global provider of cloud management software for IT solution partners. Its products are designed to help build successful cloud businesses by making it easy and efficient for IT providers to migrate, backup and manage their customers in the cloud. Over 5,000 partners worldwide use SkyKick's products to accelerate their cloud business, and the company has won numerous awards including being named a Microsoft Partner of the Year, Red Herring Top 100 North America winner and one of the "100 Best Companies to Work For" in Washington State. SkyKick is headquartered in Seattle, Wash., and has offices in Amsterdam, Sydney and Tokyo. For more information, visit .

ConnectWise transforms how technology solution providers successfully build, manage and grow their businesses. Our award-winning set of software solutions provide a fully integrated, seamless experience to companies in more than 50 countries, giving them the ability to increase their productivity, efficiency and profitability. When combined with our relentless commitment to innovation, powerful network of ideas and experts, unparalleled passion for our users, and more than 30 years of experience, ConnectWise software solutions deliver the support companies want at each step of their business journey. For more information, visit .

Andrew Goss



Voxus for SkyKick



253.444.5446



Diane Rose

DKR Communications for ConnectWise



727.238.7567





More information:

http://www.skykick.com



PressRelease by

SkyKick

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/10/2016 - 14:00

Language: English

News-ID 506213

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: SkyKick

Stadt: ORLANDO, FL





Number of hits: 7



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease