Veterans Day and Thanksgiving Buffets at Four Winds New Buffalo

$125,000 Lincoln Drawing on Sunday, December 4; $65,000 Big Game Drawings on Sunday, November 20 and Sunday, December 11

(firmenpresse) - NEW BUFFALO, MI -- (Marketwired) -- 11/10/16 -- The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians' Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that it will offer a special Veterans Day Buffet on November 11 to celebrate U.S. Military Veterans and recognize them for their service. A 50 percent discount will be provided to Veterans and one guest for either a lunch or dinner buffet being held at The Buffet at Four Winds New Buffalo®. On Sunday, November 20 and again on Sunday, December 11, W Club members will have a chance to win a $17,000 Big Game Package. On Thursday, November 24, guests are invited to celebrate Thanksgiving at The Buffet at Four Winds New Buffalo. Additionally, on Sunday, December 4 at 9 p.m., W Club members will have a chance to win a 2017 Lincoln Continental. W Club Members can earn entries into these promotions by playing their favorite slots and table games or visiting kiosk locations at any Four Winds Casino location.

On Friday, November 11, U.S. Military Veterans and one guest will enjoy a 50 percent discount on a lunch or dinner buffet at The Buffet at Four Winds New Buffalo. Military Veteran personnel and one guest may also visit Four Winds Hartford® or Four Winds Dowagiac® and receive a 50 percent discount at Timbers Fast Food & Deli. Veterans must present proper proof of service to be eligible including: military ID, DD214 form military discharge paperwork or a Veteran's Organization card. All guests must be 21 years or older. This offer is not valid at other dining venues, and may not be combined with other offers, specials or discounts. A maximum discount of $10 will be provided to dine-in guests dining at Timbers Fast Food & Deli at Four Winds Hartford or Four Winds Dowagiac. This promotion does not include alcohol or gratuity.

On Sunday, November 20 and Sunday, December 11, W Club members will win cash prizes hourly between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Eastern. The $17,000 Big Game Package Grand prize drawing will take place at 6 p.m. on both days. The Big Game Package includes tickets valued at $12,000 and a $5,000 voucher for travel accommodations. W Club members can win $1,000 every hour from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and $2,500 at 7 p.m. for a total of $5,500 in winnings. W Club members must be present at Four Winds New Buffalo, Four Winds Hartford, or Four Winds Dowagiac to be eligible to win. Guests may win once per drawing date. More information is available at the W Club or Guest Services at each casino location.

On Sunday, December 4, W Club members can win a 2017 Lincoln Continental, valued at $74,000, through a drawing that will take place at 9 p.m. Additionally, one W Club Member can win $10,000 in cash at 12 p.m., while three W Club Members will have a chance to win $1,000 every hour from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. At 10 p.m., one winner will have a chance to win $20,000 in cash. W Club members must be present at Four Winds New Buffalo, Four Winds Hartford, or Four Winds Dowagiac to be eligible to win. More information is available at the W Club or Guest Services at each casino location.

Guests are invited to The Buffet at Four Winds New Buffalo for a Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, November 24 that will feature traditional favorites such as Slow Roasted Carved Turkey, Ham and Prime Rib, Sage Dressing, Candied Yams, Shrimp, Crab Legs, a bountiful selection of homemade desserts, and a flowing chocolate fountain. The Buffet is $36 per person, $21 for children between 4 and 12 years old, and free for kids under 3 years old.

