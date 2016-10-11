Cardinal Energy Ltd. Confirms Monthly Dividend for November

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/10/16 -- Cardinal Energy Ltd. ("Cardinal") (TSX: CJ) confirms that a dividend of $0.035 per common share will be paid on December 15, 2016 to shareholders of record on November 30, 2016 with an ex-dividend date of November 28, 2016. The Board of Directors of Cardinal has declared the dividend payable in either cash or common shares at the election of the shareholder. This dividend has been designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

About Cardinal Energy Ltd.

Cardinal is a junior Canadian oil focused company built to provide investors with a stable platform for dividend income and growth. Cardinal's operations are focused in all season access areas in Alberta.

Contacts:

M. Scott Ratushny

CEO



Laurence Broos

VP Finance

Main Phone: (403) 234-8681





More information:

http://www.cardinalenergy.ca/



Cardinal Energy Ltd.

Date: 11/10/2016 - 22:30

Language: English

