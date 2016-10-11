D-BOX Technologies Announces Revenue Increase of 26% for its Second Quarter

(firmenpresse) - LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/10/16 -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO), a leader in immersive motion technology, announced today revenues of $6.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2016 which represents a 26% increase in comparison to revenues of $5.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2015.

Commenting on the quarterly results, Mr. Claude Mc Master, President and Chief Executive Officer of D-BOX, declared: "We are pleased with our realizations during the last quarter. We are pursuing our involvement in the virtual reality world and we are solidifying and enhancing our business activities in China. All ingredients are in place to accelerate our penetration in that country as well as to continue to grow in the rest of the world."

The financial information relating to the second quarter and six-month period ended September 30, 2016 should be read in conjunction with the Corporation's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and the Management Discussion and Analysis dated November 10, 2016. These documents are available at .

D-BOX focuses on two major development areas: the entertainment market and the simulation and training market which have their respective sub-markets. In light of the business development activities in each of these two markets, D-BOX anticipates the long-term upward trend in revenue to continue. In combination with this expected growth of revenue, D-BOX intends to increase the level of its operating expenses aiming, amongst others, to accelerate China market penetration and to support the sales and marketing of technological innovations. This strategy will help solidify D-BOX's position in existing sub-markets and will facilitate entering new ones. Generally speaking, the Corporation aims to maintain a positive adjusted EBITDA and intends to manage its operations accordingly.

With the advent of the VR world and with D-BOX expertise in immersive motion and true-to-life simulation, D-BOX has actively been developing new applications for VR and other key markets. De facto, D-BOX is well-positioned to become a key player in the VR industry given that its technology can reduce motion dizziness sometimes associated with such experiences and may be the missing link that will solve one of the main challenges virtual reality needs to overcome. D-BOX is particularly excited to be part of the new trend as the size of the virtual and augmented reality markets may soon reach billions of dollars according to many industry sources.

The adjusted EBITDA provides useful and complementary information which allows, among other things, the evaluation of profitability and cash flows provided by operations. It is comprised of net income (loss) but excludes the following: items not affecting cash, foreign exchange loss (gain), financial expenses (income) and income taxes. The following table explains the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to the net loss.

D-BOX Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures and commercializes cutting-edge motion systems intended for the entertainment and the simulation and training markets. This unique and patented technology uses motion effects specifically programmed for each visual content which are sent to a motion system integrated into either a platform, a seat or any other product. The resulting motion is perfectly synchronized with the on-screen action, thus creating an unparalleled realistic immersive experience.

D-BOX®, D-BOX Motion Code®, LIVE THE ACTION®, MOTION ARCHITECTS® and MOVE THE WORLD® are trademarks of D-BOX Technologies Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Certain statements included herein, including those that express management's expectations or estimates of our future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. D-BOX disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly these forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

