Safety first

When working on machines, keeping employees safe is of the utmost importance. Certain regulations ensure machine safety. In Germany, for example, this is called the "Regulation regarding safety and health protection in using work equipment." In other countries, similar regulations are effective, according to which the potential hazards of a machine are regularly assessed and the necessary and appropriate safety measures are derived.

And what does this mean the operators of mixing mills? In 2015, the regulation in Germany was reformulated in a clearer manner. Accordingly, the potential hazards of a machine must be regularly evaluated, from which the necessary and appropriate safety measures are derived. Safety equipment such as safety pull ropes, rocker switches at the roll nip as well as foot and knee switch rods are no longer considered appropriate safety measures. Emergency stop elements that require deliberate action must be inspected. Also brakes and control safety functions (e.g. automatic reverse) are subject to hazard assessment. According to the regulation, the machine may not be used prior, otherwise the operator is responsible for possible accidents at the machine.



Since the hazard assessment must be carried out by a trained expert, you can either train an employee or seek expert advice.



The solution is retrofitting



The German machine building company DEGUMA can assist with hazard assessment: They check whether the machines are up to date and offer high quality and reliable retrofit kits (with or without installation) for all mixing mill types and sizes. DEGUMA brings the safety equipment of the machines up to the required level and reestablishes the protection of the employees.



For more information about how machines can be retrofitted with support from DEGUMA, please see http://www.deguma.com/en/services/safety.html.



DEGUMA is a German machine building company that has specialized in overhauling and modernizing pre-owned machinery for the rubber processing and plastic processing industry. One of their main focuses is retrofitting of safety equipment.





http://www.deguma.com/en/services/safety.html



The German company DEGUMA is a medium-sized mechanical engineering business that has specialized in overhauling and modernizing pre-owned machinery for the rubber processing and plastic processing industry. The special know-how that gives DEGUMA the edge stems from many years of experience in modernizing second-hand machinery according to current standards. The machine portfolio of DEGUMA includes mixing mills, calenders, extruders, mixers, cutting machines, presses, laboratory equipment, extrusion lines, mould carriers and special equipment.

