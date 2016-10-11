Olympia Financial Group Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2016 Results

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/10/16 -- Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSX: OLY) today announced its operating and financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2016.

The unaudited condensed interim financial statements and notes, as well as management's discussion and analysis, are now available on SEDAR ().

Results from Operations, include the following (compared to the three months ended September 30, 2015):

About Olympia Financial Group Inc.

Olympia Financial Group Inc. ("OFGI") conducts most of its operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, a non-deposit taking trust company. Olympia Trust Company is licensed to conduct trust activities in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. Olympia Trust Company administers self-directed registered accounts and offers foreign currency exchange services. OFGI also offers private health services plans through its wholly-owned subsidiary Olympia Benefits Inc. and operates an ATM business through its wholly-owned subsidiary Olympia ATM Inc.

OFGI's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "OLY".

Contacts:

Olympia Financial Group Inc.

Rick Skauge

President and Chief Executive Officer



Olympia Financial Group Inc.

Gerhard Barnard

Vice-President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer



Olympia Financial Group Inc.

(403) 261-0900

(403) 265-1455 (FAX)





