       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Commercial & Investment Banking


Olympia Financial Group Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2016 Results

ID: 506373
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/10/16 -- Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSX: OLY) today announced its operating and financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2016.

The unaudited condensed interim financial statements and notes, as well as management's discussion and analysis, are now available on SEDAR ().

Results from Operations, include the following (compared to the three months ended September 30, 2015):

About Olympia Financial Group Inc.

Olympia Financial Group Inc. ("OFGI") conducts most of its operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, a non-deposit taking trust company. Olympia Trust Company is licensed to conduct trust activities in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. Olympia Trust Company administers self-directed registered accounts and offers foreign currency exchange services. OFGI also offers private health services plans through its wholly-owned subsidiary Olympia Benefits Inc. and operates an ATM business through its wholly-owned subsidiary Olympia ATM Inc.

OFGI's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "OLY".

Contacts:
Olympia Financial Group Inc.
Rick Skauge
President and Chief Executive Officer

Olympia Financial Group Inc.
Gerhard Barnard
Vice-President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Olympia Financial Group Inc.
(403) 261-0900
(403) 265-1455 (FAX)



More information:
http://www.olympiafinancial.com/



Keywords (optional):

olympia-financial-group-inc,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/10/2016 - 23:49
Language: English
News-ID 506373
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Olympia Financial Group Inc.
Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA


Number of hits: 150

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Commercial & Investment Banking




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.332
Registriert Heute: 4
Registriert Gestern: 15
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 272


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z