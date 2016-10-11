Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Promotion

(firmenpresse) - OAKDALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/10/16 -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY), announced the promotion of Peter Brown to Vice President, Credit Administrator. He will continue to be based out of Oakdale.

Brown joined the Bank in 2008 and has over 15 years of commercial banking experience. In his new role, he will be responsible for commercial loan growth through credit quality within the Commercial and Small Business loan portfolios. He will also oversee underwriting standards, credit department staff training, and be responsible for overall asset quality. Brown is a 2016 graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School. He resides in Oakdale with his wife and two children and serves on the board directors of the Oakdale Educational Foundation.

For the past eight years, Brown has served as VP Commercial Loan Officer at Oak Valley Community Bank. "Peter's transition to our credit team has been seamless," stated Mike Rodrigues, EVP Chief Credit Officer. "He brings exceptional knowledge and expertise in credit administration along with an ability to further develop our credit team to meet the demands of our growing institution."

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & Eastern Sierra Community Bank, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 16 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra Division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes and Bishop.

Oak Valley Community Bank

