Front Street Mutual Funds Ltd., Front Street Growth Fund and Front Street Tactical Bond Fund: Results of Securityholder Meetings

Front Street MLP and Infrastructure Income Class, Front Street Resource Growth and Income Class, Front Street Balanced Monthly Income Class, Front Street Growth Class, Front Street Special Opportunities Class, Front Street Global Opportunities Class, Front Street Growth and Income Class, Front Street Tactical Equity Class, Front Street Money Market Class, Front Street Tactical Bond Class and Front Street Global Balanced Income Class, each a fund of Front Street Mutual Funds Limited ("FSMFL"), Front Street Tactical Bond Fund ("FSTBF") and Front Street Growth Fund ("FSGF", and collectively with each fund of FSMFL and FSTBF, the "Funds") and each of their manager, Front Street Capital 2004 (the "Manager"), have announced that each of the Funds have held their special meetings of the holders of shares of each series of each class of FSMFL and the holders of the units of FSGF and FSTBF (collectively, the "Holders") on November 10, 2016. At the special meetings, Holders considered the proposed change of manager of the Funds resulting from the Manager and Aston Hill Financial Inc. ("Aston Hill") entering into an agreement to combine their respective companies, creating a new, leading independent asset management firm (the "Transaction") which would then become the manager of the Funds.

At the special meetings the Holders of each of the Funds approved the special resolution to authorize the change of manager.

The closing of the Transaction, which is expected to occur by late November 2016, is subject to a number of conditions precedent including the approval of Aston Hill shareholders and debentureholders, securities regulatory approval and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

Complete details regarding the matters considered at the special meetings were outlined in the joint management proxy circular dated October 19, 2016 sent to Holders. This information circular is also available at .

Front Street Mutual Funds Ltd. and Front Street Growth Fund and Front Street Tactical Bond Fund

