Seven Generations' Senior Vice President Steve Haysom retires

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/10/16 -- Steve Haysom, a 7G founder, lead geologist and Senior Vice President at Seven Generations, has retired from the company in order to be closer to his extended family in the Maritimes. Steve and his family have relocated to his home province of Nova Scotia.

Steve joined 7G in 2008, the company's first year, and has led the geoscience discovery of the liquids-rich natural gas Kakwa River Project. Steve has played a vital leadership role in the science, geology and stakeholder relations at 7G, establishing foundational and long-lasting relationships with many of the company's stakeholders, particularly in the First Nations, the community of Grande Prairie and the provincial regulators.

"As a co-founder, Steve contributed enormously to 7G's success. From positioning Seven Generations in our prolific, low-cost, high-growth natural gas assets to establishing strong relationships with numerous stakeholders in Calgary and the Grande Prairie region, Steve has contributed his creative gifts to 7G and its mission. All of us at 7G and our stakeholders are grateful for his contributions and we wish Steve success in his future," said Pat Carlson, 7G's Chief Executive Officer.

"On my last day at Seven Generations, I was privileged to help deliver winter jackets to the children at Horse Lake and partake in a BBQ with many 7G colleagues. The relationships we built with First Nations as a company and as individuals has had a profound impact on me. I am confident that Seven Generations will achieve great things, and I look forward to the next stage of my career and family life in Nova Scotia," Haysom said.

Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations is a low-cost, high-growth Canadian natural gas developer generating long-life value from its liquids-rich Kakwa River Project, located about 100 kilometres south of its operations headquarters in Grande Prairie, Alberta. 7G's corporate headquarters are in Calgary and its shares trade on the TSX under the symbol VII.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. is also referred to as Seven Generations, 7G or the company.

Further information on Seven Generations is available on the company's website: .

