California Water Service Group Publishes 2015-2016 Corporate Citizenship Report

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/10/16 -- California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) today announced that it has released its 2015-2016 Corporate Citizenship Report. Titled "Raising the Bar," the report highlights the company's efforts to enhance the quality of life for its customers, communities, employees, and stockholders, while operating in a way that respects the environment.

"Raising the Bar" showcases improvements the company's 1,125 employees made to better deliver a reliable supply of high-quality water that meets increasingly stringent water quality and environmental standards to customers around the clock, all while managing California's historic drought and mandatory water-use reductions. It also describes internal standards that drive the company to provide quality, service, and value to its California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii service areas.

Other highlights in the biannual report include steps taken on affordability, community service, water quality, system reliability, supplier diversity, safety, employee development, and corporate governance. Environmental highlights include groundwater basin management, wildlife protection, energy efficiency, efforts to address climate change, water conservation, and wastewater reuse.

"Our employees share a commitment to doing the right thing for all of our stakeholders, and I am proud to be part of a company that stays true to its values," said President and CEO Martin A. Kropelnicki. "When all of us at the company are aligned with our core values, it enables us to better execute our mission to be the leading provider of water and wastewater services."

California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to approximately 2 million people in more than 100 California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii communities. California Water Service was ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Water Utilities in the West" in 2016 by J.D. Power in its inaugural Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study. Group's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CWT." Additional information is available online at .

