Kickstarter Campaign Launched To Fund The Last Couponing App Consumers Will Ever Need

Lazy Shopper, the time-saving, ground-breaking couponing app has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign to garner widespread support and financial backing to complete development of the app and market it to a mass audience of shoppers.

Lazy Shopper is an app available on both the iOS and Android platforms, which makes it easy for shoppers to locate digital coupons and use on any item picked up in the grocery store. Lazy Shopper makes couponing simple. A user just needs to scan the barcode on the selected item and Lazy Shopper will search for a coupon for the item if there is one available by adding it to the "coupon cart" for checkout convenience. Lazy Shopper appears to be the simplest solution for consumers to save time and money every time they shop.



Couponing is improving peoples lives every day, saving them money that they can then use on long-term purchases, like saving a college fund, paying a mortgage, or fattening up their retirement funds. Said project creator Darlene Pellegrino. We are proud of the work that we do, and we are happy that we can be of service to smart shoppers everywhere.



One of the distinguishing features included in the Lazy Shopper app is the Shopping List Function. The app allows a user to create a shopping list database with items that they buy, automating a normally tedious task. In addition, with the Lazy Shopper App consumers can keep track of their savings by day, month or year with a simple tap of the App. Lazy Shopper will keep track of expiration dates for coupons and manage loyalty cards



While our team has planned and designed this app extensively, we need, Kickstarter help in order to get it up and running These funds will cover the costs of developing, launching, and marketing Lazy Shopper, bringing savings to tech-savvy shoppers all around the country, says Pellegrino.



Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Kickstarter get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life. All Backers of the Kickstarter campaign who pledge $100 or more will receive a digital download of the app.





The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until December 1, 2016. For more information about the Kickstarter campaign, visit: http://kck.st/2ffYcz6



