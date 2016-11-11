Morgan's Dog Boutique extend their 10% off offer for first time customers in the run up to Christmas

The popular online dog boutique has continued to see growth on their collection in the run up to Christmas, all thanks to its 10% First Time customers offer which was rolled out last month and as a result have decided to extend their offer.

They already offer free delivery on all its products and with the added 10% offer it is a good deal for new customers who are new to purchasing from the company. For those of you who are unfamiliar with Morgan's Dog Boutique they offer a whole range of pet items for dogs. Including dog treats, dog clothes, dog beds, pet carriers, personalized pet gifts and many other cool accessories for your dog.



In particular dog coats for the winter in the UK have been a huge success, with cold weather already approaching the UK and the boutique delivering high quality dog coats. It is no wonder sales have been heightened as temperatures drop. The popular online boutique for dogs offer dog coats from brands such as Danish Design and Urban Pup. As well as supporting UK pet designers such as Grumble & Grumble are making handmade dog coats from their home.



The company is keen to provide growth to these small UK businesses to help them grow as well as themselves. Thus supporting the growth of the UK economy.



Contact:

Sian Morgan

Morgan's Dog Boutique

Contact number: 07486453741

Address: 27 Springfield Court, Church Village, Pontypridd, CF38 1DP, UK

Website: www.morgansdogboutique.com





More information:

http://www.morgansdogboutique.com



Morgan's Dog Boutique

