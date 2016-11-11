       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
EUserv Internet launched Online-Marketplace for dedicated servers

Webhoster EUserv Internet (www.euserv.de) opened a new marketplace for dedicated rootservers in addition to the regular server-series. The Server-Marketplace offers servermodels which can't be classified into the existing server-series.

(firmenpresse) - 1 Gbit bandwidth and up to 32 IP-addresses

Besides servers with a 100MBit/s connection (100 Mbit Edition) EUserv also provides a second plan of marketplace-servers with 1 GBit/s bandwidth, 1.000 GB Backup-Storage and up to 32 optional bookable IP-addresses.

The most important basic points of the Server-Marketplace at a glance:

marketplace for dedicated servers with real-time availability display
dedicated servers with 100 MBit or 1 GBit traffic-flatrate
up to 32 optional bookable IP-addresses per server
more attractice rental prices than for regular server-series
immediate provision of marketplace-servers

For most of the marketplace-servers EUserv also offers short contract terms of one month in order to permit a high level of flexibility particularly for short-dated projects. Customers are able to order dedicated servers quickly for example to cope with load-peaks or rather to realise special projects or tests on dedicated hardware.

Besides traffic-flatrate the serverhosting-features Monitoring, Remote Reboot, Remote Rescue, Reinstalls, IPv6-addresses and Reverse-DNS are included in every marketplace-server.

Efficient further utilisation of reliable branded hardware

Most of the machines are available and tested returns of custom-made projects or are phased-out models of former series. Generally these servers are delivered with reliable hardware-platforms like MSI or Supermicro. Furthermore EUserv will prospectively offer new servers which will be distributed exclusively via the marketplace.

The Server-Marketplace addresses the essential requirements of our customers: Immediate provision of dedicated servers including full root-access and a substantial freedom of decision regarding of transmission speed, performance and budget supplemented by hosting in our german datacenter in Jena illustrates EUservs Managing Director Dirk Seidel after a successful launch of the Server-Marketplace.



More information:
http://www.euserv.com/en/dedicated-server/marketplace/index.php



About EUserv:
EUserv is a business unit of the Internet Service Provider ISPpro Internet and represents a rapidly growing brand of webhosting, domain-registration and dedicated servers. ISPpro Internet has its own data centers as well as its own European-wide area network and is a member of DENIC, eco, RIPE, NIC.AT and RA Italiana. Since 1998 the company serves over 65,000 customers.

Press Contact:
EUserv Internet
Susanne Frank
Lahnsteiner Str. 7 | D-07629 Hermsdorf
Phone: +49 3641 5044-34 | E-Mail: press(at)euserv.com



Date: 11/11/2016
Language: English
