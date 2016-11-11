NADL - Q3 2016 earnings release date and conference call information

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Hamilton, Bermuda, November 11, 2016 - North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. is scheduled

to release its third quarter 2016 results on Tuesday November 22, 2016.



Management will address highlights from North Atlantic Drilling's third quarter

2016 results in a conference call to be held at 11:00 a.m. EST / 5:00 p.m. CET

on Tuesday November 22, 2016.



To listen to the management presentation of the results, the following options

are available:



A. Webcast

In order to register to listen to the conference call, please click this link.



B. Conference call

Call-in numbers:

International call: +44 (0) 20 3427 1914

UK Free call: +1 800 279 4992

US: +1 646 254 3363

US Free call: +1 877 280 1254

Norway: +47 2316 2771

Norway Free call: +47 800 56053



The participants will be asked for their name, company and conference code. The

North Atlantic Drilling conference code is: 1554897



There will be a Q&A session subsequent to the presentation. Information on how

to ask management questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.



In order to view the presentation while listening to the conference, please

download the presentation material from www.nadlcorp.com.



If you are unable to participate in the conference call, there is an opportunity

to listen to a replay on www.nadlcorp.com (Investor Relations)



Participant list information required: Full name & company



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.





Source: North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.nadlcorp.com/



PressRelease by

North Atlantic Drilling Ltd.

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/11/2016 - 11:40

Language: English

News-ID 506428

Character count: 2150

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: North Atlantic Drilling Ltd.

Stadt: Stavanger





Number of hits: 69



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease