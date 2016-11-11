NADL - Q3 2016 earnings release date and conference call information

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Hamilton, Bermuda, November 11, 2016 - North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. is scheduled
to release its third quarter 2016 results on Tuesday November 22, 2016.
Management will address highlights from North Atlantic Drilling's third quarter
2016 results in a conference call to be held at 11:00 a.m. EST / 5:00 p.m. CET
on Tuesday November 22, 2016.
To listen to the management presentation of the results, the following options
are available:
A. Webcast
In order to register to listen to the conference call, please click this link.
B. Conference call
Call-in numbers:
International call: +44 (0) 20 3427 1914
UK Free call: +1 800 279 4992
US: +1 646 254 3363
US Free call: +1 877 280 1254
Norway: +47 2316 2771
Norway Free call: +47 800 56053
The participants will be asked for their name, company and conference code. The
North Atlantic Drilling conference code is: 1554897
There will be a Q&A session subsequent to the presentation. Information on how
to ask management questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.
In order to view the presentation while listening to the conference, please
download the presentation material from www.nadlcorp.com.
If you are unable to participate in the conference call, there is an opportunity
to listen to a replay on www.nadlcorp.com (Investor Relations)
Participant list information required: Full name & company
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.nadlcorp.com/
Date: 11/11/2016 - 11:40
Language: English
News-ID 506428
Character count: 2150
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: North Atlantic Drilling Ltd.
Stadt: Stavanger
Number of hits: 69
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.333
|Registriert Heute:
|5
|Registriert Gestern:
|15
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|286
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.