SDRL - Q3 2016 earnings release date and conference call information

Hamilton, Bermuda, November 11(th), 2016 - Seadrill Limited is scheduled to

release its third quarter 2016 results on Tuesday November 22(nd), 2016.



In connection with the earnings release, a conference call/webcast will be held

as described below.



A conference call will be held at 12:00 p.m. EST / 5:00 p.m. GMT on Tuesday

November 22(nd), 2016.



To listen to the management presentation of the results, the following options

are available:



A. Webcast

In order to register to view the webcast, please click this link.



B. Conference call

Participants can register for the conference call and receive their dial-in

details by clicking this link.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may join the call on

November 22(nd) by dialling:

US dial in: +1 877 317 6714

International dial in: +1 412 317 5476



The participants will be required to request the Seadrill Limited Conference

call.

There will be a Q&A session subsequent to the presentation. Information on how

to ask management questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.



In order to view the presentation while listening to the conference, please

download the presentation material from www.seadrill.com



If you are unable to participate in the conference call, there is an opportunity

to listen to a replay on www.seadrill.com (Investor Relations)



Participant list information required: Full name & company



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







