SDRL - Q3 2016 earnings release date and conference call information

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


Hamilton, Bermuda, November 11(th), 2016 - Seadrill Limited is scheduled to
release its third quarter 2016 results on Tuesday November 22(nd), 2016.

In connection with the earnings release, a conference call/webcast will be held
as described below.

A conference call will be held at 12:00 p.m. EST / 5:00 p.m. GMT on Tuesday
November 22(nd), 2016.

To listen to the management presentation of the results, the following options
are available:

A. Webcast
In order to register to view the webcast, please click this link.

B. Conference call
Participants can register for the conference call and receive their dial-in
details by clicking this link.
Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may join the call on
November 22(nd) by dialling:
US dial in: +1 877 317 6714
International dial in: +1 412 317 5476

The participants will be required to request the Seadrill Limited Conference
call.
There will be a Q&A session subsequent to the presentation. Information on how
to ask management questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.

In order to view the presentation while listening to the conference, please
download the presentation material from www.seadrill.com

If you are unable to participate in the conference call, there is an opportunity
to listen to a replay on www.seadrill.com (Investor Relations)

Participant list information required: Full name & company

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Seadrill Limited via GlobeNewswire






Date: 11/11/2016 - 11:09
