FlexTack? the flexible cable tie mount for virtually any surface

So simple! Why didn't we have that before? The self-adhesive FlexTack cable tie mount makes it easy to fix cables and wires securely on curved or angled surfaces - all without the need for screws, bolts or messing with thick layers of adhesive

(PresseBox) - The FlexTack cable tie mount from HellermannTyton is a real alternative to screw-fixings for cables and wires on curved and angled surfaces.
The special design of the patent-pending cable tie mount makes FlexTack the ideal application accessory for concave or convex surface forms.
The flexible mount adheres firmly on high and low energy surfaces such as glass, metals, plastics or varnished, painted and powder-coated objects.
Installation is easy: remove the protective backing, position the adhesive mount on the surface and press it down firmly for several seconds to get a good bond.
Bundles can be fixed immediately with a cable tie: the special acrylate adhesive provides even load distribution with high cohesive strength and excellent initial adhesion.
The flexible self-adhesive mount gives engineers greater design freedom to prevent trip hazards or avoid cable damage in challenging routing scenarios.
Available in black or white, the FlexTack self-adhesive cable tie mount (dimensions 28 x 28 x 6.3 mm) is ideal for a variety of indoor and outdoor applications including machinery, vehicles and industrial plant.
The FlexTack mount is manufactured from heat-stabilised polyamide 6.6. It is suitable for application on surfaces with continuous or fluctuating operating temperatures between -40° C and +105° C.

HellermannTyton is one of the leading suppliers of products for fastening, fixing, identifying and protecting cables and their connecting components. We also offer pioneering systems in the field of data and network technology. HellermannTyton is present with 37 companies across all five continents worldwide. Fifteen of these sites are facilities manufacturing more than 75 000 items.



Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/11/2016 - 12:01
Language: English
News-ID 506434
Character count: 2103
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: HellermannTyton GmbH
Stadt: Tornesch


