Mirror ACP Panels  Unique Home Building Item from Kingaluc Division

Kingaluc adds new Mirror ACP panels in their product lineup available in three designs.

(firmenpresse) - Linyi City, China (November 11, 2016)  To enhance the versatility in the product list, the division of Shandong Jiyu Building Materials Co. LTD has added Mirror ACP panel in their large aluminum composite panel list. The Mirror ACP manufacturer has also showcased their product in their exhibition stall in the South African Exhibition event. Having polyethylene material in their core, mirror panels are available in three variant and every panel is coated with polyester paint so that top surface is shiny providing a reflecting surface.



This new mirror ACP panels from Kingaluc can be used in an array of structures where there is a need for reflecting surface. It has been molded with materials in such a way that it can withstand a considerable amount of external force, so there is less chance of any breakage. This product is available in all countries where Kingaluc has marked their footstep. Regarding length and breadth of panels of mirror ACP, buyers will get plenty of options which will start from 2440 mm and reaches up to 5800 mm although standard range will be 1220 mm. These panels are well molded, so it goes well with all kind of modern as well as traditional designs.



Mirror ACP panels are antibacterial, antistatic, shiny, flat, lightweight, etc. and these are the featured perks of this panel. According to the CEO of the company, these panels are resistant to fire, corrosion, high temperature, fragility, etc. making it a highly durable panel. Kingaluc brought these panels in the market due to the increasing demand for mirror coated ACP panel that looks elegant with steady attributes. The manufacturer is confident that it can be used in walls, ceiling, shops, kitchen, wall cladding, balconies, etc. Like other products from the ACP panel manufacturer, this mirror panel is also environmental friendly.



About Kingaluc

Kingaluc which is a division of Shandong Jiyu Building Materials Co. LTD which is situated in Northern region of China. Kingulac is their top tier group that is dedicated to manufacturing aluminum composite panels.





For more information, please visit http://www.kingaluc.com/aluminium-composite-panels/mirror-aluminum-composite-panel.html



Contact:

Kingaluc

No.107 Lingong Road Economy Developing Section Linyi City Shandong Province China

Tel: 0086-13816311608, 0086-539-8807128

URL: http://www.kingaluc.com/



###





More information:

http://www.kingaluc.com/



PressRelease by

Kingaluc

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/11/2016 - 13:35

Language: English

News-ID 506437

Character count: 2574

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Kingaluc

Stadt: Linyi City

Telefon: 0086-13816311608



Meldungsart: Produktinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 62



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease