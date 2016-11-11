Representatives of Kingaluc Astonished Visitors of South Africa Exhibition with Brand New PVDF ACP Panels

Visitors of Kingaluc stall in South Africa Exhibition got astounded by getting a glimpse of the large range of PVDF ACP designs.

(firmenpresse) - Linyi City, China (November 11, 2016)  Kingulac, the North China ACP panel giant has featured their PVDF panels in South African Exhibition, and it has received many applauses which are mainly due to the availability of an array of colors. Unlike other ACP panels from Kingaluc, PVDF panels are integrated with a double layer aluminum pane coupled together by polyethylene which is known for its high bonding characteristic. At the final stage, these PVDF panels are molded with fluorocarbon which gives it a unique outlook.



According to sources, the visitors were quite impressed after coming across PVDF panels however they were astounded by the PVDF Coated ACP price. Apart from these pricing features, they were also impressed by some unique features that include its flatness, smoothness, climate resistance, resistance to variable temperature, rigidity, etc. The panel can be used in any kind of building located in any geographical region as they are highly resistant to heat, fire, natural calamity, etc. and they also have sound insulation facility. Kingaluc has boasted in their site that these PVDF panels are superior to conventional ACP panels and this is due to the special coating on PVDF panels.



Kingaluc is producing PVDF panels in fourth different thickness range that starts from 3 mm and ends in 6 mm which can be used both home and industrial areas. However, Kingaluc claims that these panels are best suited for cladding purpose as it has that needed material and thickness for cladding. The demand for this kind of product is high in industrial areas where buildings need extra flat and smooth panels with a rigid structure. The ACP panel manufacturer also commented that its features have notched up the reputation of aluminum composite panels in the market.



About Kingaluc

Kingaluc which is a division of Shandong Jiyu Building Materials Co. LTD which is situated in Northern region of China. Kingulac is their top tier unit that is dedicated to manufacturing aluminum composite panels.





