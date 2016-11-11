Entergy Progresses on Natural Gas Power, Sells Nuclear Assets, an Industrial Info News Alert

(firmenpresse) - SUGAR LAND, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 11/11/16 -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) -- Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) (New Orleans, Louisiana) is reinforcing its investments in natural gas-fired on the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast, where natural gas development has been booming for years, as it continues to reduce its holdings in nuclear energy. Industrial Info is tracking $5.86 billion in active projects involving Entergy.
For details, , or browse other breaking industrial news stories at .
Industrial Info Resources (IIR), with global headquarters in Sugar Land, Texas, five offices in North America and 10 international offices, is the leading provider of global market intelligence specializing in the industrial process, heavy manufacturing and energy markets. Industrial Info's quality-assurance philosophy, the Living Forward Reporting Principle, provides up-to-the-minute intelligence on what's happening now, while constantly keeping track of future opportunities. To contact an office in your area, visit the "" page.
Contact:
Brian Ford
(713) 980-9393
Date: 11/11/2016 - 12:30
Language: English
News-ID 506441
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Industrial Info Resources
Stadt: SUGAR LAND, TX
Number of hits: 46
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.333
|Registriert Heute:
|5
|Registriert Gestern:
|15
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|221
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.