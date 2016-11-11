Millennial Esports Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/11/16 -- Millennial Esports Corp. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: GAME) wishes to announce that an aggregate of 6,802,500 share purchase options to acquire common shares of the Company at $0.14 per share for ten years has been granted to officers, directors and employees of the Company.

About Millennial Esports Corp.

The Company, through its subsidiary PGL, operates ProGamingLeague.com, an eSports platform and online community, which provides gamers with a variety of online competitions, leagues and ladders giving them an opportunity to win prizes and garner recognition within the global eSports community. PGL's production division delivers turnkey tournament and event planning, coordination and logistics. Finally, PGL owns and operates some of the leading mobile apps related to eSports (LoL Champions). PGL was launched in 2013 with the ultimate goal to unite the most popular eSports communities on a single entertainment platform and is quickly becoming a favoured online destination for eSports enthusiasts from around the globe. In addition, PGL provides turnkey solutions in an effort to give game publishers, consumer brands and other partners exposure and influence on a targeted audience, thereby enabling them to generate new revenue streams by leveraging this unique and highly sought after global demographic.

Comments on this PressRelease