China Auto Logistics 2016 Third Quarter Investor Conference Call Scheduled for Tuesday, November 15th at 8:00am EST

(firmenpresse) - TIANJIN, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/11/16 -- China Auto Logistics Inc. (the "Company" or "CALI") (NASDAQ: CALI), a top seller in China of luxury imported automobiles and a leading provider of auto-related services, reported today it will discuss 2016 third quarter results during a live conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 15th at 8:00am EST. This will follow distribution of a news release with the Company's 2016 third quarter results on Monday, November 14, 2016.

To participate in the call, interested participants should call 1-877-419-6594 when calling within the United States or 1-719-325-4747 when calling internationally. Please ask for the Conference ID: 2783813. There will be a playback available until 11/22/16. To listen to the playback, please call 1-844-512-2921 when calling within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally. Use the Replay Pin Number: 2783813.

This call is being webcast by ViaVid Broadcasting and can be accessed by clicking on this link at ViaVid's website at .

China Auto Logistics Inc. is one of China's top sellers of imported luxury vehicles. It also provides a variety of "one stop" automobile related services such as short term dealer financing.

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, product demand, market competition, and risks inherent in our operations. These and other risks are described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Ken Donenfeld



DGI Investor Relations Inc.



Tel: 212-425-5700

Fax: 646-381-9727

PressRelease by

China Auto Logistics Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/11/2016 - 13:00

Language: English

News-ID 506447

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: China Auto Logistics Inc.

Stadt: TIANJIN, CHINA





Number of hits: 54



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease