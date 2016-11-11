AnalytixInsight Reports Record Quarter Results

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/11/16 -- Big Data Analytics company, AnalytixInsight Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ALY) (the "Company" or "AnalytixInsight") is pleased to announce record financial results for the three and nine month period ending September 30, 2016.

Third Quarter 2016 Highlights

Please refer to the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and corresponding management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine month period ended September 30, 2016 available under the Company's profile at .

Management Commentary

"We are very pleased with our record third quarter results" commented Prakash Hariharan, President & CEO of the Company. "CapitalCube performed strongly during the typically slower summer period, primarily due to the platform enhancements that we completed earlier this year. These included publishing on dividend paying equities in North America that formed a big portion of retail investor interest. North American ETFs and related analytics will remain a core focus for CapitalCube in subsequent quarters. We believe ETFs, as an asset class, will grow strongly creating a demand for products, wealth management tools and predictive analytics in the Fintech world. MarketWall development also continues as we prepare for the Intesa Sanpaolo customer rollout anticipated during the first half of 2017 and subsequent spin out."

During the recently completed quarter, MarketWall entered into a mobile banking development contract with Intesa Sanpaolo. Approximately 8% of the $2 million in revenues associated with this contract have been recorded as revenue by the Company to date.

CapitalCube now publishes approximately 3,200 articles daily on North American equities. During the quarter, approximately 5,000 articles were initiated on dividend paying stocks which attracted significant interest among retail investors. Advanced analytics and unique screener tools were added during the quarter to integrate over 2,000 North American ETFs into the platform. Demand for ETFs, now one of the fastest growing asset classes in the investment world, and related analytics was strong. ETF research is expected to generate significant usage of the CapitalCube platform, in addition to coverage of over 45,000 global equities.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC.

Prakash Hariharan, Chairman

ABOUT ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC.

AnalytixInsight Inc.'s technology platform helps transform data into narratives. The Company's online portal CapitalCube () and mobile platform MarketWall () provide high-quality financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals and media. The Company's disruptive technology algorithmically analyzes market price data and regulatory filings to create insightful, actionable narratives and research on approximately 50,000 global companies and ETFs - all available as a cloud-based, SAAS offering. This platform capability is extensible to other asset classes and sectors to generate insightful research reports.

CapitalCube and MarketWall have existing business relationships with leading global financial and media institutions. For more information about AnalytixInsight visit .

Regulatory Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's ability to increase traffic to its CapitalCube portal; the growth of the Company's business operations and profitability; the Company's ability to complete and roll-out the mobile-banking platform for Intesa Sanpaolo; the Company's ability to spin out Marketwall; the use of the Company's content by various parties; and the use by certain parties of CapitalCube and MarketWall App. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of AnalytixInsight Inc., as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the Company's technology and revenue generation; risks associated with operation in the technology sector; ability to successfully integrate new technology and employees; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the technology industry. Although AnalytixInsight has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. AnalytixInsight does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

