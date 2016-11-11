Image Protect and Smartframe.io collaborate at DMLA to protect 50 million images

Image Protect's COO, Jonathan Thomas, revealed in a panel at the DMLA conference, addressing the complex subject of Piracy of digital content, a collaboration between Image Protect and Smartframe.io. By integrating their respective technologies, Smart Frame's new image framing file format gives Image Protect another means to monetize unauthorized image uses by tapping into the $95 billion online advertising market. Providing framed images with hot links or banner advertisements creates huge opportunity to monetize all non-commercial image infringements such as social media and personal websites or blogs.

Not only was this an opportunity for the company to debut its newly designed software, but gave the company a chance to meet directly with potential customers and discuss building partnerships with several high-profile participants. The company is very pleased with the overall success of the show. Chief Operating Officer, Jonathan Thomas, stated, "I was really pleased how well agencies received our integrated technoogies to protect and monetize copyrights." He further stated, the abundance of interest we received from the attendees will result additional customers signing up for our services.

Image Protect Inc. protects and monetizes creative works. By uniting technology with a team of copyright experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their digital assets. Our web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. Then our legal partners in North America, Europe, Asia and Oceania ensure that our clients receive appropriate compensation, recovering settlement fees when their work has been used without a valid license.

