Reliq Health Technologies Inc.: Brian Storseth Appointed Chairman of the Board

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/11/16 -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RHT)(OTCQB: RQHTF) ("Reliq" or the "Company"), a technology company focused on developing innovative mobile health (mHealth) and telemedicine solutions for Community-Based Healthcare, is pleased to announce that Mr. Brian Storseth has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors effective immediately.

Mr. Storseth is a businessman and was a Member of Parliament (MP) in Canada for 9 years from 2006 to 2015 - he did not seek re-election in 2016. During his tenure as an MP he served on committees for Aboriginal affairs, agriculture and agri-food. He joined the Reliq Health Board in July 2016 and has been invaluable in helping the company to communicate the value of Reliq's technology to stakeholders in the Provincial healthcare systems.

"I am pleased to welcome Mr. Storseth as our Chairman. He is an experienced and proven public policy expert and seasoned entrepreneur. His familiarity with the issues that are of primary concern to Canadian healthcare decision makers has been a tremendous asset to the Company over the past few months. We look forward to further leveraging his network and understanding of the key drivers in healthcare in Canada to expand Reliq's footprint across the country," said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health.

"I am excited to be taking an expanded, hands on role at Reliq. Since I joined the Board in July I have been able to witness firsthand the direct positive impact the Company's technology can have on the healthcare system and patient care. Using technology like Reliq's to improve efficiencies, reduce costs and improve the quality of care is the future of healthcare for both publicly and privately funded systems. I am particularly enthusiastic about Reliq's ability to provide high quality virtual healthcare to rural and remote communities, which have historically been under-served," said Mr. Brian Storseth.

