November 11, 2016 London UK, WP Engine, a company that powers amazing digital experiences for websites and applications built on the WordPress platform, today announced its integration with Payment Request, a new API for the open web that allows easy one-tap checkout for buyers when visiting e-commerce sites. As the first managed host provider to integrate with the new API, online stores utilising the WP Engine E-commerce Toolkit for WooCommerce will be able to deliver a better overall user experience with fast and easy payments that streamline the checkout process on shopping sites.



According to a Google study, nearly two-thirds of mobile purchases are made on mobile sites versus mobile apps, but conversion rates on mobile sites remain only 33 percent of that on desktopslargely due to the fact that mobile purchasers online have lacked the ability for a one-tap checkout.



Today, powered by the Payment Request API which will be supported by Googles Chrome 53 for Android, WP Engines One-Tap Payment feature will allow users to do just that and improve conversions for merchants by dramatically simplifying and accelerating their checkout process. The new technology removes the need for users to enter payment and shipping details with each purchase, instead allowing end users to use payment information stored in Chrome to easily pay and ship with a few simple taps. By streamlining the checkout process, merchants can accelerate both the frequency and amount purchased by mobile users when visiting an online store.



Buying things online via mobile can be a frustrating experience for users due to having to manually type in information over and over again - resulting in shopping cart abandonment for merchants, said Lisa Box, Vice President of Business Development for WP Engine. WP Engine is dedicated to helping e-commerce companies make sure not only their customers are having a great user experience, but that the companies themselves are using the right tools to grow conversion rates and hit business goals.





American-made lifestyle apparel brand Oscar Mike, whose focus is on creating apparel to help injured veterans participate in adaptive sporting events through the Oscar Mike Foundation, has already realised immediate benefits from implementing WP Engines One-Tap solution and the easy-to-integrate Payment Request API.



At Oscar Mike, a sale isnt just an opportunity for profit. Any friction during the ordering process directly impacts our ability to make a difference, said Mindsize Managing Partner Zach Stepek. So when WP Engine came to us with the chance to integrate with Googles new Payment Request API, we jumped at the opportunity to create a better user experience for our customers. We expect the ability to check out with just one tap, without having to fill out lengthy forms, will greatly reduce the amount of friction it would otherwise require to make a purchase.



The WP Engine E-commerce Toolkit for WooCommerce enables WP Engine customers to quickly and easily launch e-commerce solutions to deliver better user experiences and customer-merchant interactions. The solution is available today for WP Engine customers using the WooCommerce platform, which powers approximately 30% of all online stores, making it the global leader among e-commerce platforms.







WP Engine powers amazing digital experiences for websites and applications built on WordPress. The companys premium managed hosting platform provides the performance, reliability and security required by the biggest brands and agencies in the world, while remaining affordable and intuitive for smaller businesses and individuals. Our award-winning customer service team of WordPress experts is trusted by over 50,000 companies across over 130 countries to quickly solve technical problems, and create a world-class customer experience. Founded in 2010, WP Engine is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has offices in San Francisco, California, San Antonio, Texas, London, England, and Limerick, Ireland.

